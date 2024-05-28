To The Members of EAST BUILDTECH LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of EAST BUILDTECH LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

1. Company deals in real estate business also. Inventory of Commercial space is appearing since a considerable period, due to slow down. Our audit procedures consisted of evaluating whether any change was required to management’s position on these uncertainties and the likelihood of recoverability.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditorfs Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Board’s report including annexures to Board’s Report, If, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditorfs Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not paid/provided any remuneration to its directors.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigations as on 31st March, 2024.

(b) The Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d ) Omitted.

(e ) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement. f) In our opinion and based on the information and explanation provided to us, no dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the company has not used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For B.K. SHROFF & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm’s Registration No:-302166E Place: New Delhi Date: 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24090378BKGYFB6903 (KAVITA NANGIA) Partner Membership No.:-090378

Annexure A referred to in paragraph (1) under the heading of gReport on Other Legal and Regulatory requirementsh of our report of even date

(i) (a)(A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipments.

(i) (a) (B) The company does not have any intangible assets and hence provisions of clause (i) (a) (B) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(i) (b) All the property, plant and equipments have been physically verified by the management according to a regular program, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies with respect to book records were noticed on such verification. Discrepancies noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(i) (c ) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(i) (d) During the year, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipments (including right to use assets) or intangible assets or both and hence provisions of clause (i) (d) are not applicable to the company

(i) (e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records maintaining by the company no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding .any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory (except material in transit or lying with third party) has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. Discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory with respect to book records were not noticed on such verification. Discrepancies noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(ii) (b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence provisions of clause (ii) (b) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iii) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or specifying any terms or period of repayment and hence provisions of clause (iii) (a) to (f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no loans, investments, guarantees and security covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been given by the company, and as such clause (iv) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of products dealt with by the company. Accordingly clause (vi) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) The company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues referred to in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income, during the year, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (ix) (b) According to the records of the company and information or explanation given to us, the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(ix) (c) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us term loans received during the year have been applied for the purpose for when they were obtained. . (ix) (d) According to the records of the company & information & explanation given to us no short term loans have been raised during the year, Accordingly clause (ix) (d) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ix) (e) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture.

(ix) (f) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion, no moneys have been raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and accordingly clause (xi) (a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(x) (b) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, during the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year

(xi) (b) No report filed under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto date of audit.

(xi) (c) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the company during the year.

(xii) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company hence provisions of clause (xii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) We have considered the reports of internal auditors for the period under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. According to information & explanation given to us, during the year. (xv) The company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause (xvi) a, b, c of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) (b) According to the records of the company & information & explanation given to us, the group has only one CIC. (xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year under audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company and hence provisions of clause (xviii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratio, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans we are of the opinion that no material/ material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, are not applicable to the company.

(xxi) There are no subsidiaries accordingly provision of clause (xxi) of the Companies (Auditors’

Report) order (CARO) are not applicable to the company.

For B. K. Shroff & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. : 302166E Place: New Delhi Date: 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24090378BKGYFB6903 (KAVITA NANGIA ) Partner Membership Number: 090378

Annexure A referred to in paragraph (1) under the heading of gReport on Other Legal and Regulatory Annexure B to the Auditorfs Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (gthe Acth)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of East Buildtech Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managementfs Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditorsf Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my /our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI".