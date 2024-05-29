To the Members of Eastern Treads Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Eastern Treads Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended and the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards ) Rules, 2015,as amended, ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standard of Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibility under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of its financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IND AS. Our audit did not identify any matters that required an "Emphasis of Matter" paragraph, indicating that there were no issues requiring special emphasis or disclosure beyond what is already included in the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Valuation of Inventory Our audit procedures in relation to valuation of inventory included, but were not limited to, the following: The net carrying value of inventory held by the Company as on 31 March 2024 amounts to 714.72 lakhs as disclosed in note 2.7 to accompanying standalone financial statements, which is 20.21% of total assets of the company as on that date. Further, refer to note 1.15 for accounting policies relating to valuation of inventory adopted by the management in accordance with Ind AS 2, Inventories (‘Ind AS 2). Inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value item wise. Cost includes costs incurred in bringing the inventory to its present location and condition as further detailed below: 1) Evaluated the design and implementation, and tested the operating effectiveness of key internal controls over measurement of inventory balances as at year end. i) Raw Materials 2) Assessed the appropriateness of the principles used in the valuation of inventory in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 2.. Cost includes cost of purchase net of duties and taxes that are recoverable from the government and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. Cost is determined basis using first-in, first- out (‘FIFO) method of computation. 3)Tested, on a sample basis, the accuracy of cost computed for raw material inventory by verifying the actual costs of latest purchase of raw materials applying the principle of FIFO method, by inspection of supporting documents ii) Finished goods and work in progress: 4) Tested, on a sample basis, the accuracy of cost computed for work-in-progress and finished goods inventory by recomputing the weighted average cost computation. Further, in the process, tested the cost of direct materials used as per bills-ofmaterial (BOM), and allocation of labour and manufacturing overheads to such finished goods; Cost includes cost of direct materials and labour and a proportion of manufacturing overheads determined based on the normal operating capacity. Cost is determined using weighted average method of computation Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. 5) Obtained management working of valuation of inventory and reconciled the quantities with the stock verification reports to ensure completeness of the underlying data on which valuation is performed by the management and tested the mathematical accuracy of such workings. Recomputed the overall allocation computation of overheads on inventory and ensured consistency of assumptions used therein by the management with prior periods. The management also identifies slow-moving, obsolete and damaged inventory on a periodical basis and makes an appropriate provision for obsolescence for such items as at reporting date. Tested, on sample basis, the inventory aging report and net realisable value of inventories basis the latest market prices of the products. The aforesaid inventory valuation and estimation of provision for obsolescence is manually performed by the management on the reporting date and involve significant estimates and judgements. Evaluated the process followed by the management for identification of slow-moving, obsolete and damaged inventory items and accordingly assessed reasonableness of provision for obsolescence estimated by the Company. Considering the size, the assumptions used in the valuation and the complexities involved significant auditor attention is required to test accuracy of inventory valuation, and thus, we have identified valuation of inventory as a key audit matter in the current year audit. Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures presented by the management relating to inventory balances in the financial statements in accordance with applicable financial reporting framework. 2. Trade Receivables Our audit procedures in relation to valuation of ECL included, but were not limited to, the following: The total balance of trade receivable for the year ended 31 March 2024 is 1209.44 lakhs net of provision of 284.5 lakhs as disclosed in note No 2.3, to accompanying standalone financial statements, which is 34.19% of total assets of the company as on that date. Further, refer to note 1.17(d) for accounting policies relating to valuation of trade receivables adopted by the management in accordance with Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments (‘Ind AS 109). 1) Evaluated the design and implementation, and tested the operating effectiveness of key internal controls over measurement of ECL and Trade receivables balances as at year end. For recognition of impairment loss on other financial assets and risk exposure, the Company determines that whether there has been a significant increase in the credit risk since initial recognition. If credit risk has not increased significantly, 12-month ECL is used to provide for impairment loss. However, if credit risk has increased significantly, lifetime ECL is used. If, in a subsequent period, credit quality of the instrument improves such that there is no longer a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, the Company reverts to recognising impairment loss allowance based on 12-month ECL. Lifetime ECL are the expected credit losses resulting from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. The 12-month ECL is a portion of the lifetime ECL which results from default events that are possible within 12 months after the reporting date. 2) Assessed the appropriateness of the principles used in the valuation of ECL in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 109 and Ind AS 37. The Companys financial statements include a significant amount of financial assets subject to ECL measurement. ECL involves complex models and significant judgement in determining the credit risk parameters and the calculation of future cash flows. Given the complexity and the high degree of estimation uncertainty, we considered ECL to be a key audit matter. 3) Sought external confirmations from a selected sample of debtors. 4) Obtained management working of ECL and reconciled the inputs used with the ageing reports to ensure completeness of the underlying data on which valuation is performed by the management and tested the mathematical accuracy of such workings.

• The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• When we read the management report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matters to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial

51 position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, and cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the company to express an opinion on the financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of utmost significance in the audit of financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matter.We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

B. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

3. The company does not have any branches and so the provisions of section 143(8) are not applicable to the company.

4. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

5. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

6. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

7. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

8 With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us: i. The Company, as detailed in note 2.30 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024 ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were anymaterial foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024; iii. We are given to understand that the company is in the process of transferring the unpaid dividend amounting to Rs.1,81,862 pertaining to the year ended March 31, 2017 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) as of 31 March 2024. iv.

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under the sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

C. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For G Joseph & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 006310S Place: Kochi Allen Joseph Date : 29-05-2024 Partner M No. 228498 UDIN: 24228498BKDGLN7200

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation

of Property , Plant and Equipment.The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. However, for title deeds of immovable properties in the nature of land situated at Kuttamangalam, Ernakulam with gross carrying values of 720.61 lakhs, which have been pledged as security for loans taken by the Company, confirmations with respect to title of the

Company is based on relevant documentation from the bank.

d) The Comp any has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed

b) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of 5 crore sanctioned by banks or financial institutions based on the security of current assets. Subject to the discrepancies detailed in Note no. 2.12(iv), the quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods which were subject to review.

(iii) The company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or guarantee to companies or any other parties during the year.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not provided any loans, guarantees, securities to parties covered under section 185.

The company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 as applicable.

(v) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year and no order in respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or

National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any other Tribunals with regards to the Company

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and

complete.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, income tax, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the informations and explanations given to us there were no statutory dues on the last day of the financial year outstanding for

a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (In lakhs) Period to which amount relates Date of payment Employees Provident Fund 2.61 2022-2023 Not paid Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952

(b) There were no dues of Income tax, Goods and Service Tax , cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (In lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax, 1961 Income tax 20.97 Amount paid under protest - Nil AY 2012-13 Assessement officer, income tax

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no unrecorded income

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or associate

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate company

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, therefore the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details of such related party transactions have been suitably disclosed in the financial statements as required under the applicable Ind-AS.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor

(xv) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us, we report that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors/director of the company or associate company/a person connected with the directors during the year. Accordingly paragraph 3 (xv) of the order is not applicable to the company. hence provisions of section 192 of the act 2013 are not applicable to the company

(xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) is not applicable to the Company

d) According to the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company does not have any CICs as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided to us is accurate and complete.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to 226.49 lakhs in the current financial year and had incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to 563.30 .

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of

meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year

from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the

company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither

give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance

sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us, we report that the

company has no liability to maintain fund according to the provison of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013

For G Joseph & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 006310S Place : Kochi Allen Joseph Date : 29/05/2024 Partner UDIN : 24228498BKDGLN7200 M No. 228498

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EASTERN TREADS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Eastern Treads Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "guidance note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.