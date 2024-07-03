SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹38.49
Prev. Close₹38.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹40.47
Day's Low₹37.25
52 Week's High₹51.4
52 Week's Low₹31.05
Book Value₹-23.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.95
12.95
12.88
12.85
Preference Capital
1.69
2.4
3.04
3.6
Reserves
-22.61
-19.81
-12.39
-6.59
Net Worth
-7.97
-4.46
3.53
9.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
66.59
77.45
94.38
90.59
yoy growth (%)
-14.01
-17.93
4.18
3.43
Raw materials
-43.68
-51.22
-70.11
-65.09
As % of sales
65.59
66.13
74.28
71.84
Employee costs
-8.1
-9.82
-8.48
-7.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.89
-1.09
-2.47
1.81
Depreciation
-2.12
-2.47
-2.1
-1.81
Tax paid
0.32
-0.02
0.18
-0.49
Working capital
1.51
8.62
-0.1
4.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.01
-17.93
4.18
3.43
Op profit growth
-5.4
59.98
-54.59
-22.08
EBIT growth
13.31
169.58
-83.41
-26.7
Net profit growth
-48.95
-50.96
-274.08
-61.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
72.28
66.6
78.32
97.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
72.28
66.6
78.32
97.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
0.49
0.24
0.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
M E Mohamed
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Navas M Meeran
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Naiju Joseph
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K S Neelacanta Iyer
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shereen Navaz
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M S Ranganathan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rani Joseph
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abil Anil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eastern Treads Ltd
Summary
Eastern Treads Ltd, incorporated in July, 1993. The main business of the Company is manufacturing and dealing of tread rubber, rubber based adhesives, tyre retreading accessories and retreading services. It has a good network of branches at all India level.The Company opened 2 in-house model retreading centers in Bengaluru and Chennai called Process Evaluation Centers to demonstrate product application processes and enhance brand image in 2015-16. It acquired the logistics technology company, Shipnext Solutions Private Limited in 2019-20. In 2022-23, the Company has started working with fleets in starting complete tyre management services, to develop and insulate the fleet from fluctuating costs.
Read More
The Eastern Treads Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eastern Treads Ltd is ₹20.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eastern Treads Ltd is 0 and -1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eastern Treads Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eastern Treads Ltd is ₹31.05 and ₹51.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eastern Treads Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.35%, 3 Years at -8.44%, 1 Year at -11.48%, 6 Month at -1.31%, 3 Month at -12.92% and 1 Month at -10.36%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.