Eastern Treads Ltd Share Price

39.48
(2.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.49
  • Day's High40.47
  • 52 Wk High51.4
  • Prev. Close38.49
  • Day's Low37.25
  • 52 Wk Low 31.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-23.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.66
  • Div. Yield0
Eastern Treads Ltd KEY RATIOS

Eastern Treads Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

Eastern Treads Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Eastern Treads Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.25%

Non-Promoter- 33.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eastern Treads Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.95

12.95

12.88

12.85

Preference Capital

1.69

2.4

3.04

3.6

Reserves

-22.61

-19.81

-12.39

-6.59

Net Worth

-7.97

-4.46

3.53

9.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

66.59

77.45

94.38

90.59

yoy growth (%)

-14.01

-17.93

4.18

3.43

Raw materials

-43.68

-51.22

-70.11

-65.09

As % of sales

65.59

66.13

74.28

71.84

Employee costs

-8.1

-9.82

-8.48

-7.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.89

-1.09

-2.47

1.81

Depreciation

-2.12

-2.47

-2.1

-1.81

Tax paid

0.32

-0.02

0.18

-0.49

Working capital

1.51

8.62

-0.1

4.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.01

-17.93

4.18

3.43

Op profit growth

-5.4

59.98

-54.59

-22.08

EBIT growth

13.31

169.58

-83.41

-26.7

Net profit growth

-48.95

-50.96

-274.08

-61.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

72.28

66.6

78.32

97.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

72.28

66.6

78.32

97.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

0.49

0.24

0.47

Eastern Treads Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eastern Treads Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

M E Mohamed

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Navas M Meeran

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Naiju Joseph

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K S Neelacanta Iyer

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shereen Navaz

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M S Ranganathan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rani Joseph

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abil Anil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eastern Treads Ltd

Summary

Eastern Treads Ltd, incorporated in July, 1993. The main business of the Company is manufacturing and dealing of tread rubber, rubber based adhesives, tyre retreading accessories and retreading services. It has a good network of branches at all India level.The Company opened 2 in-house model retreading centers in Bengaluru and Chennai called Process Evaluation Centers to demonstrate product application processes and enhance brand image in 2015-16. It acquired the logistics technology company, Shipnext Solutions Private Limited in 2019-20. In 2022-23, the Company has started working with fleets in starting complete tyre management services, to develop and insulate the fleet from fluctuating costs.
Company FAQs

What is the Eastern Treads Ltd share price today?

The Eastern Treads Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eastern Treads Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eastern Treads Ltd is ₹20.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eastern Treads Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eastern Treads Ltd is 0 and -1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eastern Treads Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eastern Treads Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eastern Treads Ltd is ₹31.05 and ₹51.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eastern Treads Ltd?

Eastern Treads Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.35%, 3 Years at -8.44%, 1 Year at -11.48%, 6 Month at -1.31%, 3 Month at -12.92% and 1 Month at -10.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eastern Treads Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eastern Treads Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.74 %

