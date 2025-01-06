Eastern Treads Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.89
-1.09
-2.47
1.81
Depreciation
-2.12
-2.47
-2.1
-1.81
Tax paid
0.32
-0.02
0.18
-0.49
Working capital
1.51
8.62
-0.1
4.22
Other operating items
Operating
-1.18
5.02
-4.51
3.71
Capital expenditure
-0.46
3.02
2.02
-1.07
Free cash flow
-1.65
8.04
-2.49
2.64
Equity raised
2.32
5.15
19.91
-0.13
Investing
0
0.03
0
0
Financing
6.13
10.03
9.72
14.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.26
Net in cash
6.79
23.25
27.14
17.09
