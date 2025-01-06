iifl-logo-icon 1
Eastern Treads Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.48
(2.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Eastern Treads FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.89

-1.09

-2.47

1.81

Depreciation

-2.12

-2.47

-2.1

-1.81

Tax paid

0.32

-0.02

0.18

-0.49

Working capital

1.51

8.62

-0.1

4.22

Other operating items

Operating

-1.18

5.02

-4.51

3.71

Capital expenditure

-0.46

3.02

2.02

-1.07

Free cash flow

-1.65

8.04

-2.49

2.64

Equity raised

2.32

5.15

19.91

-0.13

Investing

0

0.03

0

0

Financing

6.13

10.03

9.72

14.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.26

Net in cash

6.79

23.25

27.14

17.09

