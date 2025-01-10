Eastern Treads Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.95
12.95
12.88
12.85
Preference Capital
1.69
2.4
3.04
3.6
Reserves
-22.61
-19.81
-12.39
-6.59
Net Worth
-7.97
-4.46
3.53
9.86
Minority Interest
Debt
29.28
31.2
29.66
29.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.48
1.65
2.1
1.01
Total Liabilities
22.79
28.39
35.29
40.44
Fixed Assets
13.51
14.29
16.19
12.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8
12.82
17.5
26.94
Inventories
7.17
7.28
7.52
10.43
Inventory Days
57.16
Sundry Debtors
12.09
13.06
19.99
25.66
Debtor Days
140.63
Other Current Assets
1.35
1.68
1.78
3.5
Sundry Creditors
-9.51
-6.16
-7.53
-9.04
Creditor Days
49.54
Other Current Liabilities
-3.1
-3.04
-4.26
-3.61
Cash
1.28
1.28
1.59
1.24
Total Assets
22.79
28.39
35.28
40.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.