Eastern Treads Ltd Balance Sheet

38.29
(-0.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Eastern Treads Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.95

12.95

12.88

12.85

Preference Capital

1.69

2.4

3.04

3.6

Reserves

-22.61

-19.81

-12.39

-6.59

Net Worth

-7.97

-4.46

3.53

9.86

Minority Interest

Debt

29.28

31.2

29.66

29.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.48

1.65

2.1

1.01

Total Liabilities

22.79

28.39

35.29

40.44

Fixed Assets

13.51

14.29

16.19

12.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8

12.82

17.5

26.94

Inventories

7.17

7.28

7.52

10.43

Inventory Days

57.16

Sundry Debtors

12.09

13.06

19.99

25.66

Debtor Days

140.63

Other Current Assets

1.35

1.68

1.78

3.5

Sundry Creditors

-9.51

-6.16

-7.53

-9.04

Creditor Days

49.54

Other Current Liabilities

-3.1

-3.04

-4.26

-3.61

Cash

1.28

1.28

1.59

1.24

Total Assets

22.79

28.39

35.28

40.45

Eastern Treads : related Articles

No Record Found

