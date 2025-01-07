iifl-logo-icon 1
Eastern Treads Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.48
(-0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:08:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

66.59

77.45

94.38

90.59

yoy growth (%)

-14.01

-17.93

4.18

3.43

Raw materials

-43.68

-51.22

-70.11

-65.09

As % of sales

65.59

66.13

74.28

71.84

Employee costs

-8.1

-9.82

-8.48

-7.54

As % of sales

12.16

12.68

8.98

8.33

Other costs

-10.75

-12.13

-13.11

-12.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.15

15.66

13.89

13.31

Operating profit

4.04

4.28

2.67

5.89

OPM

6.08

5.52

2.83

6.5

Depreciation

-2.12

-2.47

-2.1

-1.81

Interest expense

-3.31

-3.23

-3.26

-2.96

Other income

0.49

0.32

0.22

0.7

Profit before tax

-0.89

-1.09

-2.47

1.81

Taxes

0.32

-0.02

0.18

-0.49

Tax rate

-35.8

2.37

-7.39

-27.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.57

-1.12

-2.29

1.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.57

-1.12

-2.29

1.31

yoy growth (%)

-48.95

-50.96

-274.08

-61.37

NPM

-0.86

-1.45

-2.43

1.45

