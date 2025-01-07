Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
66.59
77.45
94.38
90.59
yoy growth (%)
-14.01
-17.93
4.18
3.43
Raw materials
-43.68
-51.22
-70.11
-65.09
As % of sales
65.59
66.13
74.28
71.84
Employee costs
-8.1
-9.82
-8.48
-7.54
As % of sales
12.16
12.68
8.98
8.33
Other costs
-10.75
-12.13
-13.11
-12.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.15
15.66
13.89
13.31
Operating profit
4.04
4.28
2.67
5.89
OPM
6.08
5.52
2.83
6.5
Depreciation
-2.12
-2.47
-2.1
-1.81
Interest expense
-3.31
-3.23
-3.26
-2.96
Other income
0.49
0.32
0.22
0.7
Profit before tax
-0.89
-1.09
-2.47
1.81
Taxes
0.32
-0.02
0.18
-0.49
Tax rate
-35.8
2.37
-7.39
-27.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.57
-1.12
-2.29
1.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.57
-1.12
-2.29
1.31
yoy growth (%)
-48.95
-50.96
-274.08
-61.37
NPM
-0.86
-1.45
-2.43
1.45
