Eastern Treads Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
72.28
66.6
78.32
97.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
72.28
66.6
78.32
97.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
0.49
0.24
0.47
Total Income
72.77
67.09
78.56
97.93
Total Expenditure
77.5
62.95
74.31
93.67
PBIDT
-4.73
4.13
4.25
4.26
Interest
3.2
3.31
3.25
3.62
PBDT
-7.94
0.82
1
0.64
Depreciation
1.83
2.12
2.5
2.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.21
-0.32
0.02
-0.19
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.56
-0.98
-1.53
-1.82
Minority Interest After NP
-0.38
-0.18
-0.18
-0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.18
-0.8
-1.35
-1.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.18
-0.8
-1.35
-1.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-17.54
-1.53
-2.57
-3.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.23
5.23
5.23
5.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.54
6.2
5.42
4.37
PBDTM(%)
-10.98
1.23
1.27
0.65
PATM(%)
-13.22
-1.47
-1.95
-1.86
