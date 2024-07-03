iifl-logo-icon 1
Eastern Treads Ltd Annually Results

38.3
(-0.98%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:34:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

72.28

66.6

78.32

97.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

72.28

66.6

78.32

97.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

0.49

0.24

0.47

Total Income

72.77

67.09

78.56

97.93

Total Expenditure

77.5

62.95

74.31

93.67

PBIDT

-4.73

4.13

4.25

4.26

Interest

3.2

3.31

3.25

3.62

PBDT

-7.94

0.82

1

0.64

Depreciation

1.83

2.12

2.5

2.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.21

-0.32

0.02

-0.19

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.56

-0.98

-1.53

-1.82

Minority Interest After NP

-0.38

-0.18

-0.18

-0.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.18

-0.8

-1.35

-1.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.18

-0.8

-1.35

-1.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-17.54

-1.53

-2.57

-3.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.23

5.23

5.23

5.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.54

6.2

5.42

4.37

PBDTM(%)

-10.98

1.23

1.27

0.65

PATM(%)

-13.22

-1.47

-1.95

-1.86

