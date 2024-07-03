Eastern Treads Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
32.67
39.6
34.72
31.88
35.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.67
39.6
34.72
31.88
35.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
0.07
0.41
0.09
0.14
Total Income
33.09
39.68
35.12
31.96
36.09
Total Expenditure
36.28
41.21
32.73
30.22
34.34
PBIDT
-3.19
-1.54
2.39
1.74
1.76
Interest
1.54
1.67
1.42
1.89
1.69
PBDT
-4.73
-3.21
0.97
-0.15
0.07
Depreciation
0.87
0.97
0.93
1.19
1.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.08
-0.13
-0.22
-0.1
0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.52
-4.04
0.26
-1.24
-1.26
Minority Interest After NP
-0.13
-0.25
-0.17
-0.01
-0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.39
-3.79
0.42
-1.22
-1.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.39
-3.79
0.42
-1.22
-1.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-7.25
0.81
-2.34
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.23
5.23
5.23
5.23
5.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.76
-3.88
6.88
5.45
4.89
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-16.89
-10.2
0.74
-3.88
-3.5
