Eastern Treads Ltd Half Yearly Results

38.5
(-0.85%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:37:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

32.67

39.6

34.72

31.88

35.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.67

39.6

34.72

31.88

35.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

0.07

0.41

0.09

0.14

Total Income

33.09

39.68

35.12

31.96

36.09

Total Expenditure

36.28

41.21

32.73

30.22

34.34

PBIDT

-3.19

-1.54

2.39

1.74

1.76

Interest

1.54

1.67

1.42

1.89

1.69

PBDT

-4.73

-3.21

0.97

-0.15

0.07

Depreciation

0.87

0.97

0.93

1.19

1.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.08

-0.13

-0.22

-0.1

0.11

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.52

-4.04

0.26

-1.24

-1.26

Minority Interest After NP

-0.13

-0.25

-0.17

-0.01

-0.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.39

-3.79

0.42

-1.22

-1.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.39

-3.79

0.42

-1.22

-1.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-7.25

0.81

-2.34

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.23

5.23

5.23

5.23

5.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-9.76

-3.88

6.88

5.45

4.89

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-16.89

-10.2

0.74

-3.88

-3.5

