Eastern Treads Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
50.99
47.7
62.63
72.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.99
47.7
62.63
72.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.34
0.16
0.43
Total Income
51.4
48.04
62.79
72.86
Total Expenditure
53.32
44.53
59.26
69.89
PBIDT
-1.92
3.51
3.53
2.97
Interest
2.48
2.51
2.4
2.59
PBDT
-4.39
1.01
1.13
0.38
Depreciation
1.4
1.61
1.92
2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.18
-0.16
-0.15
-0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.62
-0.44
-0.64
-1.51
Minority Interest After NP
-0.38
-0.08
-0.14
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.23
-0.36
-0.5
-1.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.23
-0.36
-0.5
-1.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-10.01
-0.7
-0.96
-2.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.23
5.23
5.23
5.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.76
7.35
5.63
4.1
PBDTM(%)
-8.6
2.11
1.8
0.52
PATM(%)
-11.02
-0.92
-1.02
-2.08
