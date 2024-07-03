iifl-logo-icon 1
Eastern Treads Ltd Nine Monthly Results

38.5
(-0.85%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

50.99

47.7

62.63

72.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.99

47.7

62.63

72.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.41

0.34

0.16

0.43

Total Income

51.4

48.04

62.79

72.86

Total Expenditure

53.32

44.53

59.26

69.89

PBIDT

-1.92

3.51

3.53

2.97

Interest

2.48

2.51

2.4

2.59

PBDT

-4.39

1.01

1.13

0.38

Depreciation

1.4

1.61

1.92

2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.18

-0.16

-0.15

-0.11

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.62

-0.44

-0.64

-1.51

Minority Interest After NP

-0.38

-0.08

-0.14

-0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.23

-0.36

-0.5

-1.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.23

-0.36

-0.5

-1.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-10.01

-0.7

-0.96

-2.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.23

5.23

5.23

5.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.76

7.35

5.63

4.1

PBDTM(%)

-8.6

2.11

1.8

0.52

PATM(%)

-11.02

-0.92

-1.02

-2.08

