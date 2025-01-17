iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eastern Treads Ltd Key Ratios

39.8
(-0.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eastern Treads Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.99

Op profit growth

-3.87

EBIT growth

17.44

Net profit growth

-40.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.17

5.11

EBIT margin

2.75

2.23

Net profit margin

-1.07

-1.71

RoCE

5

RoNW

-1.99

RoA

-0.48

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.82

-2.82

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.42

-7.1

Book value per share

17.29

19.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

-30.21

-5.99

P/CEPS

-10.13

-2.37

P/B

5.16

1.4

EV/EBIDTA

13.91

8.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-24.59

1.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

128.89

Inventory days

51.36

Creditor days

-50.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.61

-0.53

Net debt / equity

3.15

2.71

Net debt / op. profit

7.66

7.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.71

-65.4

Employee costs

-11.31

-12.76

Other costs

-24.79

-16.71

Eastern Treads : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Eastern Treads Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.