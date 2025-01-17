Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.99
Op profit growth
-3.87
EBIT growth
17.44
Net profit growth
-40.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.17
5.11
EBIT margin
2.75
2.23
Net profit margin
-1.07
-1.71
RoCE
5
RoNW
-1.99
RoA
-0.48
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.82
-2.82
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.42
-7.1
Book value per share
17.29
19.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
-30.21
-5.99
P/CEPS
-10.13
-2.37
P/B
5.16
1.4
EV/EBIDTA
13.91
8.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-24.59
1.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
128.89
Inventory days
51.36
Creditor days
-50.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.61
-0.53
Net debt / equity
3.15
2.71
Net debt / op. profit
7.66
7.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.71
-65.4
Employee costs
-11.31
-12.76
Other costs
-24.79
-16.71
