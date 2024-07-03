iifl-logo-icon 1
Eastern Treads Ltd Company Summary

39.9
(5.08%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:39:00 AM

Eastern Treads Ltd Summary

Eastern Treads Ltd, incorporated in July, 1993. The main business of the Company is manufacturing and dealing of tread rubber, rubber based adhesives, tyre retreading accessories and retreading services. It has a good network of branches at all India level.The Company opened 2 in-house model retreading centers in Bengaluru and Chennai called Process Evaluation Centers to demonstrate product application processes and enhance brand image in 2015-16. It acquired the logistics technology company, Shipnext Solutions Private Limited in 2019-20. In 2022-23, the Company has started working with fleets in starting complete tyre management services, to develop and insulate the fleet from fluctuating costs.

