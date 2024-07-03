Eastern Treads Ltd, incorporated in July, 1993. The main business of the Company is manufacturing and dealing of tread rubber, rubber based adhesives, tyre retreading accessories and retreading services. It has a good network of branches at all India level.The Company opened 2 in-house model retreading centers in Bengaluru and Chennai called Process Evaluation Centers to demonstrate product application processes and enhance brand image in 2015-16. It acquired the logistics technology company, Shipnext Solutions Private Limited in 2019-20. In 2022-23, the Company has started working with fleets in starting complete tyre management services, to develop and insulate the fleet from fluctuating costs.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.