Eastern Treads Ltd Board Meeting

40.77
(5.40%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:38:00 AM

Eastern Treads CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
EASTERN TREADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended November 12 2024. We herewith intimate the Board at its meeting held today, November 12, 2024, has considered the following items: 1. Mr. Devarajan Krishnan has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer effective from November 12, 2024 2. The Board took note of the resignation of Mr. Ravi Kumar Mava, Chief Operating Officer, with effect from November 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024) We herewith re-submit the intimation made on November 12, 2024, including the Letter of resignation with respect to resignation of Chief Operating Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
EASTERN TREADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 We herewith enclose the outcome of Board Meeting held today August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
EASTERN TREADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 We herewith submit outcome of the Board Meeting held today, 29th May 2024 along with the copy of audited financial results for the period ended 31st March 2024 along with the report of the statutory auditors thereon. Read less.. We herewith submit copy of the audited financial results for the period ended 31st March 2024 along with copy of the independent statutory auditors report thereon and declaration under Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015. Read less.. We herewith intimate that the Company at its Board meeting held on 29th May 2024 has re-appointed M/s. RGN Price & Co., Chartered accountants, Kochi as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
We herewith intimate that the term of office of Mr. K S Neelacanta Iyer and Mr. MS Ranganathan, as Independent Directors of the Company ends on 08th May 2024. Further the Board has appointed Mr. Natarajan Jeyaseelan as Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director, effective from 06th May 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
EASTERN TREADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. We herewith submit the outcome of Board Meeting held today 13th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

