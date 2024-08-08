To,

The Members Easy Fincorp Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of EASY FINCORP LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements para graph of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Financial Instrument: Presentation Principal Audit Procedures 1% Non-cumulative Redeemable Preference Share Capital of Rs. 4,75,00,000/- classified between Equity component of preference share capital and Liability component of preference share capital as required by Ind AS 32 "Financial Instrument: Presentation". To address the risk of misstatement related to the classification between the equity component and liability component of Preference Share capital, we performed the following procedure: To determine the present value of preference share capital, the market rate of interest is considered at 8% p.a. • Reasonableness of considering market interest rate at 8% p.a. The liability component and accumulated interest amounting to Rs. 1,81,64,277/- up to 31st March 2024 is shown as Borrowing and Rs. 2,38,91,018/- is shown as equity component of preference share capital under other equity after adjusting deferred tax and interest till 31st March 2024. • Checking of calculation for classifying preference share capital between the Equity component and the Liability component. • Presentation of Equity component and Liability component of Preference share capital in Financial Statements.

Information Other than The Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report including annexures to the Directors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the information and we do not express any form of assurance and conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting politics making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern if we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the data of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

• We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in planning the scope of our audit work; and to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required under section 143 (3) of the Act based on our audit, we report to the extent applicable that;

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, The Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representation received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has no pending litigation against the Company that impacts on its financial position as at 31st March 2024.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"}, with the understanding that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee. Security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the management representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(vi) As required to be reported under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 we report that based on our assessment and examination which included test checks, the accounting software used by the Company has a feature of recording an audit trail (edit log) and the same has operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, we report that the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report to the members of Easy Fincorp Limited of even date)

(i) The Company does not have any fixed assets and therefore reporting under clause 3 (i) (a) to (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventories and therefore clause 3 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^ 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the current year. Therefore, reporting requirements under clause 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) On the basis of the examination of books of account and records of the Company and in accordance with the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured or unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to any entity during the year which required compliance with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Companys products/business activities. Accordingly, Clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, and other statutory dues with appropriate authorities. There were no outstanding statutory dues in. arrears as at the last date of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The Company is not registered under the Goods and Service Tax Act, Provident Fund Act and Employees State Insurance Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no pending dues of disputed statutory liabilities that were not deposited at the year-end.

(viii) According to the records of the Company examined by us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of account. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and therefore this clause is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the records examined by us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to information & explanations provided to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by us with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Hence, reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable for all transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the records examined by us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor of the Company for the period under audit have been considered by us in the course of our audit in determining the nature, timing & extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is neither required to register as a non-banking financial Company nor has conducted any business of non-banking financial company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group has four (4) CICs as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs 5.34 lakhs during the current year and cash loss of Rs 6.61 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under Clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) On the basis of the books of account of the Company examined by us, we are of the opinion that compliance with provisions of section 135(5) and 135 (6) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 of the Act relating to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The Company does not have any subsidiary/associate/joint venture and therefore, provisions of clause 3 (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the internal financial controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Easy Fincorp Limited ("the Company") as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Responsibilities of the Management and those charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls.

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).