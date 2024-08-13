iifl-logo-icon 1
990
(0.43%)
Aug 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,015.4
  • Day's High1,015.4
  • 52 Wk High1,015.4
  • Prev. Close985.8
  • Day's Low990
  • 52 Wk Low 985.8
  • Turnover (lac)58.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value592.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Easy Fincorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,015.4

Prev. Close

985.8

Turnover(Lac.)

58.9

Day's High

1,015.4

Day's Low

990

52 Week's High

1,015.4

52 Week's Low

985.8

Book Value

592.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Easy Fincorp Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

Easy Fincorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Easy Fincorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:23 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.95%

Non-Promoter- 11.07%

Institutions: 11.07%

Non-Institutions: 24.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Easy Fincorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

4.21

4.07

4.75

0

Reserves

14.26

9.65

3.77

2.47

Net Worth

18.72

13.97

8.77

2.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.02

-0.03

1.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.1

Easy Fincorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,317.65

34.264,48,363.793,401.540.513,386.231,158.54

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,856.75

212.592,97,689.66633.040.05909.1141.14

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

169.9

35.192,26,738.581,576.830.866,765.6338.85

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

336.9

02,19,410.6771.760133.8938.46

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

545

12.221,84,277.683,717.882.4211,910.1240

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Easy Fincorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Akhilanand Joshi

Non Executive Director

RAJENDRA DEY

Non Executive Director

Jostna Shrestha

Independent Director

Rama Chandra Kurup

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Giriraj Ratan Kothari

Non Executive Director

Atul Lakhotia

Independent Director

Tarun Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Easy Fincorp Ltd

Summary

Easy Fincorp Limited was incorporated as Kshitiz Leasing & Finance Limited on August 06, 1984. Thereafter Company name was changed to Weizmann Fincorp Limited, on 22nd December, 1997 and later, it was renamed to Easy Fincorp Limited on 31st January, 2008. The Company is listed on BSE Limited and engaged in financing, leasing and hire-purchasing activities. It has invested its surplus fund inFixed deposits & securities in 2023,
Company FAQs

What is the Easy Fincorp Ltd share price today?

The Easy Fincorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹990 today.

What is the Market Cap of Easy Fincorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Easy Fincorp Ltd is ₹24.26 Cr. as of 08 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Easy Fincorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Easy Fincorp Ltd is 0 and 1.67 as of 08 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Easy Fincorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Easy Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Easy Fincorp Ltd is ₹985.8 and ₹1015.4 as of 08 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Easy Fincorp Ltd?

Easy Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.35%, 3 Years at 55.00%, 1 Year at 5.44%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Easy Fincorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Easy Fincorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.96 %
Institutions - 11.08 %
Public - 24.96 %

