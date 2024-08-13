SectorFinance
Open₹1,015.4
Prev. Close₹985.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹58.9
Day's High₹1,015.4
Day's Low₹990
52 Week's High₹1,015.4
52 Week's Low₹985.8
Book Value₹592.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
4.21
4.07
4.75
0
Reserves
14.26
9.65
3.77
2.47
Net Worth
18.72
13.97
8.77
2.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
1.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,317.65
|34.26
|4,48,363.79
|3,401.54
|0.5
|13,386.23
|1,158.54
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,856.75
|212.59
|2,97,689.66
|633.04
|0.05
|909.11
|41.14
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
169.9
|35.19
|2,26,738.58
|1,576.83
|0.86
|6,765.63
|38.85
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
336.9
|0
|2,19,410.67
|71.76
|0
|133.89
|38.46
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
545
|12.22
|1,84,277.68
|3,717.88
|2.42
|11,910.1
|240
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Akhilanand Joshi
Non Executive Director
RAJENDRA DEY
Non Executive Director
Jostna Shrestha
Independent Director
Rama Chandra Kurup
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Giriraj Ratan Kothari
Non Executive Director
Atul Lakhotia
Independent Director
Tarun Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Easy Fincorp Ltd
Summary
Easy Fincorp Limited was incorporated as Kshitiz Leasing & Finance Limited on August 06, 1984. Thereafter Company name was changed to Weizmann Fincorp Limited, on 22nd December, 1997 and later, it was renamed to Easy Fincorp Limited on 31st January, 2008. The Company is listed on BSE Limited and engaged in financing, leasing and hire-purchasing activities. It has invested its surplus fund inFixed deposits & securities in 2023,
Read More
The Easy Fincorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹990 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Easy Fincorp Ltd is ₹24.26 Cr. as of 08 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Easy Fincorp Ltd is 0 and 1.67 as of 08 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Easy Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Easy Fincorp Ltd is ₹985.8 and ₹1015.4 as of 08 Aug ‘24
Easy Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.35%, 3 Years at 55.00%, 1 Year at 5.44%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.