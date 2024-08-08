Easy Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
4.21
4.07
4.75
0
Reserves
14.26
9.65
3.77
2.47
Net Worth
18.72
13.97
8.77
2.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.02
4.65
2
1.58
Total Liabilities
24.74
18.62
10.77
4.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.24
17.07
9.15
7.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0
2.13
2.13
-4.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.74
2.13
2.13
-4.76
Cash
1.49
1.56
1.62
1.72
Total Assets
24.74
18.63
10.77
4.29
