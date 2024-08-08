iifl-logo-icon 1
Easy Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

990
(0.43%)
Aug 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Easy Fincorp Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

4.21

4.07

4.75

0

Reserves

14.26

9.65

3.77

2.47

Net Worth

18.72

13.97

8.77

2.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.02

4.65

2

1.58

Total Liabilities

24.74

18.62

10.77

4.3

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

23.24

17.07

9.15

7.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0

2.13

2.13

-4.71

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.05

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6.74

2.13

2.13

-4.76

Cash

1.49

1.56

1.62

1.72

Total Assets

24.74

18.63

10.77

4.29

Easy Fincorp : related Articles

No Record Found

