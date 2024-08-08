Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,317.65
|34.26
|4,48,363.79
|3,401.54
|0.5
|13,386.23
|1,158.54
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,856.75
|212.59
|2,97,689.66
|633.04
|0.05
|909.11
|41.14
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
169.9
|35.19
|2,26,738.58
|1,576.83
|0.86
|6,765.63
|38.85
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
336.9
|0
|2,19,410.67
|71.76
|0
|133.89
|38.46
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
545
|12.22
|1,84,277.68
|3,717.88
|2.42
|11,910.1
|240
No Record Found
