Easy Fincorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
1.75
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
1.75
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
1.75
Equity raised
3.89
3.25
3.69
-5.9
Investing
1.38
-0.5
0
6.3
Financing
0
0
0
0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.24
2.72
3.66
2.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.