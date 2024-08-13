Easy Fincorp Limited was incorporated as Kshitiz Leasing & Finance Limited on August 06, 1984. Thereafter Company name was changed to Weizmann Fincorp Limited, on 22nd December, 1997 and later, it was renamed to Easy Fincorp Limited on 31st January, 2008. The Company is listed on BSE Limited and engaged in financing, leasing and hire-purchasing activities. It has invested its surplus fund inFixed deposits & securities in 2023,
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.