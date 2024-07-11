|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|We are enclosing the Annual report for the FY 2023-2024 Intimation and other details are enclosed in the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024) Proceedings and Voting results for the 39th AGM of Easy Fincorp Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) SCRUTINIZER REPORT FOR THE 39TH AGM Outcome of the 39th AGM of Easy Fincorp Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
