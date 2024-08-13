|Purpose
|Easy Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Easy Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 RESULT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Easy Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the board meeting to be held on 6th February 2024. Further to our letter no.: EFL/2023-24/41 dated 31st January, 2024, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., 06th February, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023, along with the limited review report of the statutory Auditor thereon as per the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on an even date. Result for the third quarter ended 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2023
|26 Oct 2023
|Easy Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 3rd November 2023 to inter alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023. We request you to kindly take the above information on record. Further to our letter no.: EFL/2023-24/30 dated 26th October, 2023, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., 03rd November, 2023 has inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-yearly ended on 30th September, 2023, along with the limited review report of statutory Auditors thereon as per the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on an even date. In terms of Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the extract of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023 shall be published in the newspapers. The full format of the financial results shall be available on the website of the Stock Exchanges of BSE at www.bseindia.com and the Companys website at www.easyfincorp.com. The Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half yearly ended 30-09-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.11.2023)
