Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Easy Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

Easy Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 RESULT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024

Easy Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the board meeting to be held on 6th February 2024. Further to our letter no.: EFL/2023-24/41 dated 31st January, 2024, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., 06th February, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023, along with the limited review report of the statutory Auditor thereon as per the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on an even date. Result for the third quarter ended 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Nov 2023 26 Oct 2023