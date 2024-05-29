To the Members of ECO HOTELS AND RESORTS LIMITED

(Formally known as Sharad Fibres and Yarn Processors Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

I have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its loss including total comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

I have conducted the audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. My responsibility under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. I believe that the audit evidence obtained by me is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in my professional judgment, were of most significance in my audit of the financial statements of the current period. I have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in my report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the financial statements and my auditors report thereon.

My opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with my audit of the standalone financial statements, my responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or my knowledge obtained during the course of my audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work I have performed, I conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, I am required to report that fact. I have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. I also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, I am also responsible for expressing my opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my audit report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. I consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of my audit work and in evaluating the results of my work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit.

I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on my audit I report, to the extent applicable that:

a) I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of my audit.

b) In my opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from my examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Loss, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In my opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2021.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to my separate Report in "Annexure A". My report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the other notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Other note to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software:

- The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility of the accounting software used for maintaining general ledger was not enabled for the period 1 April 2023 to 16 July 2023.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, I give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Place: Mumbai Date: 29.05.2024 UDIN: 24044607BKCHZV8576 Girish L. Shethia Chartered Accountant Membership No. 044607

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of my report of even date to the Members of Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited (Formally known as Sharad Fibre and Yarn Processors Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

I have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with my audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In my opinion, to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Place: Mumbai Date: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24044607BKCHZV8576 Girish L. Shethia Chartered Accountant Membership No. 044607

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of my report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by me and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by me in the normal course of audit and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I state that:

i. a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

B) The Company does not have any intangible assets hence; this sub clause is not applicable.

b) Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The Company does not have any immovable properties and hence reporting under clause

(i)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) To the best of our knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting clause ii (a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has made investments in its subsidiary in respect of which:

a) The Company has made investments during the year details of which are given below:

Particulars Investments (Rs.in Lakhs) Aggregate amount invested during the year - Subsidiary 2550.57/- - Others - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiary 2550.57/- - Others -

However, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security, granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to its subsidiary or any other parties during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans and advances, hence reporting under clause (c) to (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made, as applicable. The Company has not provided any loans, advances, guarantee or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company is not applicable to the Company. Thus, reporting under clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order of is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities though there has been a delay in respect of remittance of tax deducted at source dues.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. (a) In my opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year; hence reporting under clause (ix)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate or joint venture.

(f) The company has not raised any loans by way of pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies during the year and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

X. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) To the best of my knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of my knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In my opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc as required by the applicable accounting standards.

Xiv. (a) In my opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 31, 2024.

xv. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934 and hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 4,03,65,436/- in the current year and of Rs. 1,86,91,544/- in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year on account of rotation. Further, there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and my knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on my examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to my attention, which causes me to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. I further state that my reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and I neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company does not fulfil the thresholds u/s section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 and hence, the Company is not liable for any payments towards Corporate Social Responsibility. Accordingly, clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.