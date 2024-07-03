Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹29.44
Prev. Close₹28.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹71.9
Day's High₹30.11
Day's Low₹27.25
52 Week's High₹55.18
52 Week's Low₹22.74
Book Value₹18.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)140.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.87
4.37
4.37
4.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.51
-5.5
-3.61
-3.19
Net Worth
20.36
-1.13
0.76
1.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.99
2.02
4.38
4.77
yoy growth (%)
-50.73
-53.67
-8.21
-18.86
Raw materials
-0.19
-1.08
-3.64
-4.07
As % of sales
19.37
53.46
83.28
85.47
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.14
-0.17
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.98
-0.95
0.16
0.12
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.12
-0.1
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.01
-0.12
0.04
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.73
-53.67
-8.21
-18.86
Op profit growth
347.82
-385.69
34.71
-18.36
EBIT growth
-1,695.92
-606.48
28.97
-28.9
Net profit growth
-1,666.67
-666.89
35.86
-36.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
0.18
0
0
4.38
4.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.18
0
0
4.38
4.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0
0
0.02
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
VINOD KUMAR TRIPATHI
Non Executive Director
Suchit Punnose
Independent Director
Rajiv Basrur
Independent Director
Parag Mehta
Independent Director
Indira Bhargava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Baldwa
Summary
Promoted by Eco Hotels UK PLC, Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited (formerly known as Sharad Fibres and Yarn Processors Limited),was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on 2nd July, 1987. The Company was engaged in processing, texturising, crimping, spinning, twisting, knitting, manufacturing, exchanging, trading, commission agents, importing and exporting or dealing in fibres, yarn cloth and fabrics made from cotton, wool, silk, artsilk, rayon, nylon, polyester, acrylic or any other natural or manmade and synthetic fibres and yarns. At present, the Company is involved in the business of hotel operations.Eco Hotels consists of four sub-brands: The Eco, Eco Xpress, Eco Value and Eco Satva. The Company has three business models, Taking hotels on long term lease to operate them; Taking hotels in management contract and EBOT ( Enterprise Build Operate and Trade) is an investment model which involves construction and project management of newly built hotels using 3D volumetric construction technology. The technology will help construction of a 100 room hotel in just one year where the conventional construction technologies take 3 to 4 year to complete. The model has been conceived for sovereign and other foreign funds but it is very well suitable to indian investors too.During year 2016, BST Exports Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd is ₹140.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd is 0 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd is ₹22.74 and ₹55.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.37%, 3 Years at 33.37%, 1 Year at 28.61%, 6 Month at -41.48%, 3 Month at -27.02% and 1 Month at -29.24%.
