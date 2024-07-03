iifl-logo-icon 1
Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Share Price

27.25
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:13:00 PM

  • Open29.44
  • Day's High30.11
  • 52 Wk High55.18
  • Prev. Close28.68
  • Day's Low27.25
  • 52 Wk Low 22.74
  • Turnover (lac)71.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)140.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

29.44

Prev. Close

28.68

Turnover(Lac.)

71.9

Day's High

30.11

Day's Low

27.25

52 Week's High

55.18

52 Week's Low

22.74

Book Value

18.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

140.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

10 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.08%

Foreign: 31.07%

Indian: 7.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.43%

Institutions: 2.42%

Non-Institutions: 59.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.87

4.37

4.37

4.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.51

-5.5

-3.61

-3.19

Net Worth

20.36

-1.13

0.76

1.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.99

2.02

4.38

4.77

yoy growth (%)

-50.73

-53.67

-8.21

-18.86

Raw materials

-0.19

-1.08

-3.64

-4.07

As % of sales

19.37

53.46

83.28

85.47

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.14

-0.17

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.98

-0.95

0.16

0.12

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.12

-0.1

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.01

-0.12

0.04

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.73

-53.67

-8.21

-18.86

Op profit growth

347.82

-385.69

34.71

-18.36

EBIT growth

-1,695.92

-606.48

28.97

-28.9

Net profit growth

-1,666.67

-666.89

35.86

-36.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

0.18

0

0

4.38

4.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.18

0

0

4.38

4.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0

0

0.02

0.05

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

VINOD KUMAR TRIPATHI

Non Executive Director

Suchit Punnose

Independent Director

Rajiv Basrur

Independent Director

Parag Mehta

Independent Director

Indira Bhargava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Baldwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Eco Hotels UK PLC, Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited (formerly known as Sharad Fibres and Yarn Processors Limited),was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on 2nd July, 1987. The Company was engaged in processing, texturising, crimping, spinning, twisting, knitting, manufacturing, exchanging, trading, commission agents, importing and exporting or dealing in fibres, yarn cloth and fabrics made from cotton, wool, silk, artsilk, rayon, nylon, polyester, acrylic or any other natural or manmade and synthetic fibres and yarns. At present, the Company is involved in the business of hotel operations.Eco Hotels consists of four sub-brands: The Eco, Eco Xpress, Eco Value and Eco Satva. The Company has three business models, Taking hotels on long term lease to operate them; Taking hotels in management contract and EBOT ( Enterprise Build Operate and Trade) is an investment model which involves construction and project management of newly built hotels using 3D volumetric construction technology. The technology will help construction of a 100 room hotel in just one year where the conventional construction technologies take 3 to 4 year to complete. The model has been conceived for sovereign and other foreign funds but it is very well suitable to indian investors too.During year 2016, BST Exports Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd share price today?

The Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd is ₹140.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd is 0 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd is ₹22.74 and ₹55.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd?

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.37%, 3 Years at 33.37%, 1 Year at 28.61%, 6 Month at -41.48%, 3 Month at -27.02% and 1 Month at -29.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.08 %
Institutions - 2.43 %
Public - 59.49 %

IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

