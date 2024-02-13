iifl-logo-icon 1
Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd EGM

24.55
(-0.57%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Feb 202411 Mar 2024
Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report along with other items mentioned in attached outcome. To Transact the business as mentioned in Notice and Agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024) Please find attached herewith corrigendum Notice sent to all the shareholders of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024) EGM 11/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.02.2024) EGM 11/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.03.2024) Please find attached herewith 2nd Corrigendum to Notice for EGM to be held on 11th March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024) Please find attached herewith proceedings of 2nd EGM held on 11th March 2024 at 4.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.03.2024) Dear Sir/ Madam, Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report and Voting results for the 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 11th March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024)

No Record Found

