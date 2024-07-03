iifl-logo-icon 1
Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Quarterly Results

25.93
(-4.95%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.37

0.37

0.01

0.01

Total Income

0.36

0.4

0.39

0.05

0.06

Total Expenditure

-0.96

1.49

1.65

2.13

0.66

PBIDT

1.33

-1.09

-1.25

-2.08

-0.6

Interest

0

0

0.18

0

1.02

PBDT

1.33

-1.09

-1.44

-2.08

-1.62

Depreciation

0.11

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.22

-1.09

-1.46

-2.08

-1.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.07

-0.11

-0.07

-0.54

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.22

-1.16

-1.35

-2.01

-1.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.22

-1.16

-1.35

-2.01

-1.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.37

-2.11

-0.84

-1.13

-1.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

51.51

51.51

29.87

29.87

17.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-3,633.33

-4,166.66

-5,200

-1,200

PBDTM(%)

0

-3,633.33

-4,800

-5,200

-3,240

PATM(%)

0

-3,633.33

-4,866.66

-5,200

-3,260

