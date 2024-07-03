Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.37
0.37
0.01
0.01
Total Income
0.36
0.4
0.39
0.05
0.06
Total Expenditure
-0.96
1.49
1.65
2.13
0.66
PBIDT
1.33
-1.09
-1.25
-2.08
-0.6
Interest
0
0
0.18
0
1.02
PBDT
1.33
-1.09
-1.44
-2.08
-1.62
Depreciation
0.11
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.22
-1.09
-1.46
-2.08
-1.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.07
-0.11
-0.07
-0.54
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.22
-1.16
-1.35
-2.01
-1.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.22
-1.16
-1.35
-2.01
-1.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.37
-2.11
-0.84
-1.13
-1.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
51.51
51.51
29.87
29.87
17.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-3,633.33
-4,166.66
-5,200
-1,200
PBDTM(%)
0
-3,633.33
-4,800
-5,200
-3,240
PATM(%)
0
-3,633.33
-4,866.66
-5,200
-3,260
