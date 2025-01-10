iifl-logo-icon 1
Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

26.88
(-3.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.87

4.37

4.37

4.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.51

-5.5

-3.61

-3.19

Net Worth

20.36

-1.13

0.76

1.18

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.36

-1.13

0.76

1.25

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

25.51

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-5.56

-1.18

0.05

-0.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.18

0.07

0.06

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-0.02

-0.01

-0.19

Creditor Days

69.37

Other Current Liabilities

-5.58

-1.23

0

-0.1

Cash

0.41

0.04

0.71

1.17

Total Assets

20.36

-1.14

0.76

1.24

