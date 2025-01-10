Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.87
4.37
4.37
4.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.51
-5.5
-3.61
-3.19
Net Worth
20.36
-1.13
0.76
1.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.36
-1.13
0.76
1.25
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.51
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-5.56
-1.18
0.05
-0.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.18
0.07
0.06
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-0.02
-0.01
-0.19
Creditor Days
69.37
Other Current Liabilities
-5.58
-1.23
0
-0.1
Cash
0.41
0.04
0.71
1.17
Total Assets
20.36
-1.14
0.76
1.24
