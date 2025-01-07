iifl-logo-icon 1
Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.42
(-3.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:21:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.99

2.02

4.38

4.77

yoy growth (%)

-50.73

-53.67

-8.21

-18.86

Raw materials

-0.19

-1.08

-3.64

-4.07

As % of sales

19.37

53.46

83.28

85.47

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.14

-0.17

-0.22

As % of sales

31.12

7.14

4.08

4.73

Other costs

-4.2

-1.62

-0.26

-0.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

420.41

80.19

6.01

5.28

Operating profit

-3.7

-0.82

0.28

0.21

OPM

-370.91

-40.8

6.61

4.5

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.12

-0.1

-0.09

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

18.84

0.01

0

0.02

Profit before tax

14.98

-0.95

0.16

0.12

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.98

-0.95

0.16

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.98

-0.95

0.16

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-1,666.67

-666.89

35.86

-36.23

NPM

1,498.69

-47.12

3.85

2.6

