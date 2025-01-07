Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.99
2.02
4.38
4.77
yoy growth (%)
-50.73
-53.67
-8.21
-18.86
Raw materials
-0.19
-1.08
-3.64
-4.07
As % of sales
19.37
53.46
83.28
85.47
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.14
-0.17
-0.22
As % of sales
31.12
7.14
4.08
4.73
Other costs
-4.2
-1.62
-0.26
-0.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
420.41
80.19
6.01
5.28
Operating profit
-3.7
-0.82
0.28
0.21
OPM
-370.91
-40.8
6.61
4.5
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.12
-0.1
-0.09
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
18.84
0.01
0
0.02
Profit before tax
14.98
-0.95
0.16
0.12
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.98
-0.95
0.16
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.98
-0.95
0.16
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-1,666.67
-666.89
35.86
-36.23
NPM
1,498.69
-47.12
3.85
2.6
