Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

27
(4.13%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

0.16

0

5.03

3.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.16

0

5.03

3.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

Total Income

0.17

0

5.03

3.47

Total Expenditure

3.28

0

4.93

3.36

PBIDT

-3.11

0

0.1

0.11

Interest

1.02

0

0.02

0.01

PBDT

-4.13

0

0.08

0.09

Depreciation

0.02

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.15

0

0.08

0.09

Minority Interest After NP

-0.6

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.55

0

0.08

0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.55

0

0.08

0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.99

0

0.19

0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.87

4.37

4.37

4.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1,943.75

0

1.98

3.17

PBDTM(%)

-2,581.25

0

1.59

2.59

PATM(%)

-2,593.75

0

1.59

2.59

