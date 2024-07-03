Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
0.16
0
5.03
3.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.16
0
5.03
3.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
Total Income
0.17
0
5.03
3.47
Total Expenditure
3.28
0
4.93
3.36
PBIDT
-3.11
0
0.1
0.11
Interest
1.02
0
0.02
0.01
PBDT
-4.13
0
0.08
0.09
Depreciation
0.02
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.15
0
0.08
0.09
Minority Interest After NP
-0.6
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.55
0
0.08
0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.55
0
0.08
0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.99
0
0.19
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.87
4.37
4.37
4.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1,943.75
0
1.98
3.17
PBDTM(%)
-2,581.25
0
1.59
2.59
PATM(%)
-2,593.75
0
1.59
2.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.