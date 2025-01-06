Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.98
-0.95
0.16
0.12
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.12
-0.1
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.01
-0.12
0.04
0
Other operating items
Operating
11.82
-1.2
0.1
0.01
Capital expenditure
-1.4
0.05
-0.08
0.84
Free cash flow
10.42
-1.15
0.02
0.85
Equity raised
-62.35
-86.08
-86.04
-85.93
Investing
0
-0.37
0
0.37
Financing
44.75
0.49
0.98
0.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.17
-87.11
-85.04
-84
