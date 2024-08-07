|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Sep 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Approval of unaudited (Standalone & consolidated) Financial Results for June 2024 Quarter. Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Proceedings of 37th Annual General Meeting of EHRL. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
