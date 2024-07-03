Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd Summary

Promoted by Eco Hotels UK PLC, Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited (formerly known as Sharad Fibres and Yarn Processors Limited),was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on 2nd July, 1987. The Company was engaged in processing, texturising, crimping, spinning, twisting, knitting, manufacturing, exchanging, trading, commission agents, importing and exporting or dealing in fibres, yarn cloth and fabrics made from cotton, wool, silk, artsilk, rayon, nylon, polyester, acrylic or any other natural or manmade and synthetic fibres and yarns. At present, the Company is involved in the business of hotel operations.Eco Hotels consists of four sub-brands: The Eco, Eco Xpress, Eco Value and Eco Satva. The Company has three business models, Taking hotels on long term lease to operate them; Taking hotels in management contract and EBOT ( Enterprise Build Operate and Trade) is an investment model which involves construction and project management of newly built hotels using 3D volumetric construction technology. The technology will help construction of a 100 room hotel in just one year where the conventional construction technologies take 3 to 4 year to complete. The model has been conceived for sovereign and other foreign funds but it is very well suitable to indian investors too.During year 2016, BST Exports Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.