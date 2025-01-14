Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the amendment the terms of Issue of Equity Shares as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 04th December 2024. 2. To fix day date and time for convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting for Issue of Sweat Equity Shares to Vinod Kumar Tripathi Whole Time Director Increase in Authorised Share Capital and any other matter. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chair. 1. The Board has considered and approved the amendments of terms of issue of partly paid-up equity shares instead of fully paid-up equity shares as approved by the Board in its meeting held on 04th December, 2024 by way of a right issue to the existing shareholders of the Company for an amount not exceeding 45.00 Crores( Rupees Forty-Five Crores). 2. Approved the proposal to Increase Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 70 Crores to Rs. 80 Crores substitution in the Clause V of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association. 3. Granted in principal approval, Proposal of the management for taking over a hotel property having 60-70 rooms situated at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh on a long-term lease basis. 4. The Board decided to convene Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 04:00 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing. Eco Hotels and Resorts limited wishes to inform you that Board of Director of the Company in their Board Meeting dated January 14, 2025 considered and approved Increase in Authorised Share Capital from 70 Crores to 80 Crores. Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited wishes to inform you that Board of Directors in their Board Meeting dated January 14, 2025 considered and approved the amendments of terms of issue of partly paid-up equity shares instead of fully paid up equity shares by way of rights issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.01.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

The Company in its Board Meeting held on December 19, 2024 has approved the following: 1. Taking over of a hotel property having 60 rooms situated at Bangalore, Karnataka on a long-term lease basis. 2. In-principle approval for a proposal of the management to take over a hotel property having 54 rooms at Shirdi, Maharashtra on a long-term lease basis.

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. 2. Consider a proposal to grant 502500 ESOPs to Employees of the Company under Employee Stock Option Plan - 2023 Modified 3. Consider a proposal to grant 15000 ESOPs to Employees of the Subsidiary Company Eco Hotels India Private Limited under Employee Stock Option Plan - 2023 Modified 4. Consider issuance of 1030145 Equity Shares as Sweat Equity Shares to Mr. Vinod Kumar Tripathi (DIN: 00798632) Whole Time Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval. 5. Any other business with the permission of chair. We wish to inform you that Board of Directors in their Board Meeting dated December 04, 2024 considered and approved the following matters. Details of the outcome are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 We wish to inform you that Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024 considered and approved the following matters. Attached herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Enclosing herewith Board Outcome. Board approved:- 1. Board approved the proposal of the management for taking over a hotel property having 90 rooms situated at Mysore, Karnataka on a long term lease basis. 2. Board approved the proposal of the management for taking over a hotel property having 44 rooms situated at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on a long term lease basis. 3. Board approved the proposal of the management for taking over a hotel property having 44 rooms situated at Nagpur, Maharashtra on a long term lease basis. 4. Board, after deliberations, granted in principal approval, to the proposal of management to acquire hotel properties at Shirdi (60 rooms), Jodhpur (72 rooms), and Nagpur (37 rooms) for which proposals have been received by the management from the respective owners and management is actively negotiating the terms and conditions of the deal. 5. On recommendation of NRC, Board approved the appointment of CS Anand Parab as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 27, 2023. Based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and approved appointment of CS Anand Parab, Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (Membership No: A43884) as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company and designated as a Key Managerial personnel with effect from September 27, 2023. 6. The Board deliberated upon the Companys plan for aggressive acquisition of hotel on lease basis and also deliberated that it requires one more round of fund raising to meet the goals set. The Board deliberated on the same and granted in-principle approval for the next round of fund raising and directed the management to prepare a note on the fund raising route to be adopted including coming out with a right issues and put the same in the next Board meeting. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.09.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting for approval of Unaudited financials Results for June 2024 quarter. Approval of unaudited (Standalone & consolidated) Financial Results for June 2024 Quarter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to consider and approve Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year end 31st March 2024. Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial results for Quarter ended and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 25 May 2024

Resolution passed through circular

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. (Thursday, April 25, 2024) at 4.30 P.M. discussed and approved

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024