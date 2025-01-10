Dear Members of Eco Recycling Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of ECO RECYCLING LIMITED which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss account (including other comprehensive income), Statement of change in Equity, Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, a summary of significant accounting policy and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements gives the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the standalone state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its standalone financial performance inducing other comprehensive income), its standalone cash flows and standalone changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Except for the matter described in the Emphasis of Matter Paragraph we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Emphasis of Matter Para.

1. Note no. 3 to the standalone financial statements, PPE

The company has not done any fair valuation of its Property at Kharbao, Mumbai as it believes that the carrying amounts of these financial assets and financial liabilities approximate their fair values and that the impact of change, if any, on account of fair valuation of these financial assets and financial liabilities, will be insignificant.

2. Note No.7 to the financial statements, Receivables from Keynote Capital Limited

An amount of Rs 2,35,16,348 is receivable from M/s Keynote Capital Limited (Keynote), by the company, on account of share transactions misappropriated by the Keynote Capital Limited. As on the date of this report, the matter is pending for its final outcome before the Bombay High Court.

3. Note on Fire occurred at the property

On 15th January, 2024, a fire incident took place in the Recycling Facility of the Company in Vasai, Maharashtra which was brought under control in a few hours. The Companys Inventory, current & fixed assets located in this facility and were completely insured. The company has lodged claim and following up with the Insurance Company and Surveyor for their assessment.

Our opinion is however not qualified in respect of the above matters.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Group has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Groups ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion, our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

For matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were most in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(v) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(vi) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(vii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. Further, no remuneration is paid during the year by any of its subsidiary companies forming part of the group.

(viii) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014; in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses for which provision was required to be made under the applicable law or the accounting standards.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

(e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) The Companys accounting software includes features of recording Audit Trail which was operative throughout the year. It was duly ensured that the audit trail feature has not been tempered. Moreover, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For R M R & CO. Chartered Accountants ICAI Reg.No.: 106467W CA Ashish Mandowara Partner Membership No. 168656 UDIN: 24168656BKETNN6643 Mumbai, May 14, 2024

ANNEXURE - A INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

REFFERED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON THEIR LEGAL AND REGULATIRY REQUIREMENT" OF OUR REPORT ON EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF ECO RECYCLING LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2024.

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) There are intangible assets in the company and the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of the same.

(b) The Company has program of physical of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets at reasonable interval having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company has immovable property under the head Property, Plant and Equipment and the title deeds of the same exists in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepanices were noticed.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not made investments in, nor has provided guarantee, but has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, to companies as reported in financial statements.

(a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has provided loans but has not stood as a guarantee to the parties as mentioned in financial statements.

(A) The Company has not provided loans to any subsidiaries and associates during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) The Company has granted unsecured loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as specified below:

Loans & Advances to Related Parties Amount in Rs. Aggregate amount granted during the FY 2023-24 18,000.00 Balance outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 18,000.00

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, loans and advances in the nature of loans were not granted, of which the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us no amount is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) Loans granted are without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The company has granted loans & has also made investments in other quoted companies and the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, has been complied properly.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Employees state insurance, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to the appropriate authorities.

Nature of Statue Nature of Due Amount in INR F.Y. Forum Income Tax 1,274,308 2018- CIT(A) Tax Dispute 2019

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, custom duty, service tax, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The company has not made any default in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders or to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) On an overview examination of the financial statement, the Company has not raised any funds from the term loans, therefore the reporting under clause 3(ix)(c ) is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not raised any short-term funds during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) No such whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Compliance in regards to second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is applicable to the company and there was no unspent amount left to be spent and therefore reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

For R M R & CO. Chartered Accountants ICAI Reg.No.: 106467W CA Ashish Mandowara Partner Membership No. 168656 UDIN: 24168656BKETNN6643 Mumbai, May 14, 2024

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ECO RECYCLING LIMITED as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.