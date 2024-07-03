SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹979
Prev. Close₹970.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹151.82
Day's High₹979.9
Day's Low₹921.9
52 Week's High₹1,215.1
52 Week's Low₹376.95
Book Value₹38.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,779.16
P/E83.3
EPS11.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.3
19.3
19.3
19.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.07
28.6
31.63
13.98
Net Worth
65.37
47.9
50.93
33.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.66
12.19
11.51
19.45
yoy growth (%)
3.85
5.89
-40.8
-47.01
Raw materials
-4.21
-4.19
-7.46
-11.87
As % of sales
33.29
34.42
64.79
61.06
Employee costs
-1.87
-1.41
-1.19
-1.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.47
1.23
0.56
0.32
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.46
-0.37
-0.33
Tax paid
-1.09
-0.1
0
0.05
Working capital
-3.57
-9.19
-5.28
4.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.85
5.89
-40.8
-47.01
Op profit growth
-63.11
-376.15
-137.08
74.3
EBIT growth
189.55
16.52
11.45
27.95
Net profit growth
289.92
-113.31
765.1
-710.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
28.01
17.74
15.29
12.67
12.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.01
17.74
15.29
12.67
12.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.26
3.79
11.87
5.81
1.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Chairman & Managing Director
B K Soni
Whole Time Director
Aruna Soni
Executive Director & CFO
Shashank Soni
Independent Director
D T Davale
Independent Director
Srikrishna Bhamidipati
Independent Director
Giriraj Bhattar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maneesha Jena
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Eco Recycling Limited (Formerly known as Infotrek Syscom LLimited) was incorporated in August, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of recycling of electrical & electronic waste (e-waste), data destruction, recycling of fused lamps, providing services relating to extended producers responsibility, corporate social responsibility and other affiliated activities. Promoted by B K Soni, the Companys main operations are Development of Software on CompactDiscs. During 2000-2001 the company has successfully developed solution for the Backward Classes Welfare Department in the State of West Bengal . The Company started refurbishing division in New Bombay in 2005-06. To widen the network, it launched a virtual Electronic Exchange primarily to trade online in the second hand electronic equipments. The e-exchangeindia.com was launched jointly by Recycle Net Corporation, USA and Infotrek Syscom Limited.The Company had floated a subsidiary in the name of Eco Recycling Ltd in September 2007 and invested an amount of Rs. 10.49 Cr. by 31st March, 2009 out of its net owned funds. In 2009-10, Eco Recycling Ltd was merged with the Company effective on November 24, 2010 by Scheme of Amalgamation. As envisaged in the Scheme of Amalgamation, the name of the Company changed from Infotrek Syscom Limited to Eco Recycling Limited.During the year 2022-23, the Company made investment in ELV Recycling Private Limited for 50,000/- Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each which constitute
The Eco Recycling Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹922 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eco Recycling Ltd is ₹1779.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eco Recycling Ltd is 83.3 and 25.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eco Recycling Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eco Recycling Ltd is ₹376.95 and ₹1215.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eco Recycling Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.65%, 3 Years at 104.33%, 1 Year at 119.90%, 6 Month at 40.09%, 3 Month at 0.39% and 1 Month at 3.39%.
