Eco Recycling Ltd Share Price

922
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open979
  • Day's High979.9
  • 52 Wk High1,215.1
  • Prev. Close970.4
  • Day's Low921.9
  • 52 Wk Low 376.95
  • Turnover (lac)151.82
  • P/E83.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.68
  • EPS11.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,779.16
  • Div. Yield0
Eco Recycling Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

979

Prev. Close

970.4

Turnover(Lac.)

151.82

Day's High

979.9

Day's Low

921.9

52 Week's High

1,215.1

52 Week's Low

376.95

Book Value

38.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,779.16

P/E

83.3

EPS

11.65

Divi. Yield

0

Eco Recycling Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Eco Recycling Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Eco Recycling Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.34%

Non-Promoter- 1.18%

Institutions: 1.18%

Non-Institutions: 25.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eco Recycling Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.3

19.3

19.3

19.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.07

28.6

31.63

13.98

Net Worth

65.37

47.9

50.93

33.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.66

12.19

11.51

19.45

yoy growth (%)

3.85

5.89

-40.8

-47.01

Raw materials

-4.21

-4.19

-7.46

-11.87

As % of sales

33.29

34.42

64.79

61.06

Employee costs

-1.87

-1.41

-1.19

-1.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.47

1.23

0.56

0.32

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.46

-0.37

-0.33

Tax paid

-1.09

-0.1

0

0.05

Working capital

-3.57

-9.19

-5.28

4.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.85

5.89

-40.8

-47.01

Op profit growth

-63.11

-376.15

-137.08

74.3

EBIT growth

189.55

16.52

11.45

27.95

Net profit growth

289.92

-113.31

765.1

-710.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

28.01

17.74

15.29

12.67

12.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.01

17.74

15.29

12.67

12.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.26

3.79

11.87

5.81

1.03

Eco Recycling Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eco Recycling Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B K Soni

Whole Time Director

Aruna Soni

Executive Director & CFO

Shashank Soni

Independent Director

D T Davale

Independent Director

Srikrishna Bhamidipati

Independent Director

Giriraj Bhattar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maneesha Jena

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eco Recycling Ltd

Summary

Eco Recycling Limited (Formerly known as Infotrek Syscom LLimited) was incorporated in August, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of recycling of electrical & electronic waste (e-waste), data destruction, recycling of fused lamps, providing services relating to extended producers responsibility, corporate social responsibility and other affiliated activities. Promoted by B K Soni, the Companys main operations are Development of Software on CompactDiscs. During 2000-2001 the company has successfully developed solution for the Backward Classes Welfare Department in the State of West Bengal . The Company started refurbishing division in New Bombay in 2005-06. To widen the network, it launched a virtual Electronic Exchange primarily to trade online in the second hand electronic equipments. The e-exchangeindia.com was launched jointly by Recycle Net Corporation, USA and Infotrek Syscom Limited.The Company had floated a subsidiary in the name of Eco Recycling Ltd in September 2007 and invested an amount of Rs. 10.49 Cr. by 31st March, 2009 out of its net owned funds. In 2009-10, Eco Recycling Ltd was merged with the Company effective on November 24, 2010 by Scheme of Amalgamation. As envisaged in the Scheme of Amalgamation, the name of the Company changed from Infotrek Syscom Limited to Eco Recycling Limited.During the year 2022-23, the Company made investment in ELV Recycling Private Limited for 50,000/- Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each which constitute
Company FAQs

What is the Eco Recycling Ltd share price today?

The Eco Recycling Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹922 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eco Recycling Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eco Recycling Ltd is ₹1779.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eco Recycling Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eco Recycling Ltd is 83.3 and 25.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eco Recycling Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eco Recycling Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eco Recycling Ltd is ₹376.95 and ₹1215.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eco Recycling Ltd?

Eco Recycling Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.65%, 3 Years at 104.33%, 1 Year at 119.90%, 6 Month at 40.09%, 3 Month at 0.39% and 1 Month at 3.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eco Recycling Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eco Recycling Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.35 %
Institutions - 1.19 %
Public - 25.47 %

