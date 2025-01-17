Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.85
5.89
-40.83
-47.11
Op profit growth
-62.84
-293.21
-179
74.82
EBIT growth
190.86
49.59
49.33
7.23
Net profit growth
303.56
-112.54
439.4
639.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.31
12.06
-6.61
4.95
EBIT margin
46.42
16.57
11.73
4.64
Net profit margin
35.33
9.09
-76.74
-8.41
RoCE
13.68
4.44
2.79
1.85
RoNW
4.02
1.16
-8.57
-1.39
RoA
2.6
0.6
-4.57
-0.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.32
0.57
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.06
0.32
-5.25
-1.12
Book value per share
16.46
12.3
13.47
15.89
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.56
41.84
0
0
P/CEPS
27.54
73.03
-8.47
-28.6
P/B
3.46
1.93
3.3
2.03
EV/EBIDTA
18.82
25.25
62.76
65.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.65
-8.98
0
-15.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.72
102.96
234.55
320.12
Inventory days
70.46
137.08
244.53
167.09
Creditor days
-4.51
-4.42
-59.6
-261.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-18.94
-2.51
-1.14
-0.72
Net debt / equity
0.3
0.72
0.96
0.69
Net debt / op. profit
17.81
11.62
-29.85
20.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-33.29
-34.42
-64.79
-61.03
Employee costs
-14.78
-11.72
-12.08
-8.02
Other costs
-47.59
-41.78
-29.73
-25.98
