Eco Recycling Ltd Key Ratios

866
(-2.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.85

5.89

-40.83

-47.11

Op profit growth

-62.84

-293.21

-179

74.82

EBIT growth

190.86

49.59

49.33

7.23

Net profit growth

303.56

-112.54

439.4

639.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.31

12.06

-6.61

4.95

EBIT margin

46.42

16.57

11.73

4.64

Net profit margin

35.33

9.09

-76.74

-8.41

RoCE

13.68

4.44

2.79

1.85

RoNW

4.02

1.16

-8.57

-1.39

RoA

2.6

0.6

-4.57

-0.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.32

0.57

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.06

0.32

-5.25

-1.12

Book value per share

16.46

12.3

13.47

15.89

Valuation ratios

P/E

24.56

41.84

0

0

P/CEPS

27.54

73.03

-8.47

-28.6

P/B

3.46

1.93

3.3

2.03

EV/EBIDTA

18.82

25.25

62.76

65.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.65

-8.98

0

-15.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.72

102.96

234.55

320.12

Inventory days

70.46

137.08

244.53

167.09

Creditor days

-4.51

-4.42

-59.6

-261.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-18.94

-2.51

-1.14

-0.72

Net debt / equity

0.3

0.72

0.96

0.69

Net debt / op. profit

17.81

11.62

-29.85

20.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-33.29

-34.42

-64.79

-61.03

Employee costs

-14.78

-11.72

-12.08

-8.02

Other costs

-47.59

-41.78

-29.73

-25.98

