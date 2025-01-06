Eco Recycling Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.47
1.23
0.56
0.32
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.46
-0.37
-0.33
Tax paid
-1.09
-0.1
0
0.05
Working capital
-3.57
-9.19
-5.28
4.33
Other operating items
Operating
0.34
-8.53
-5.08
4.37
Capital expenditure
0.26
0.6
8.11
0.42
Free cash flow
0.6
-7.93
3.02
4.79
Equity raised
15.63
14.13
27.2
25.82
Investing
4.42
-0.41
1.03
-4.86
Financing
25.73
19.46
18.58
26.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.39
25.24
49.84
52.22
