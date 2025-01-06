iifl-logo-icon 1
Eco Recycling Ltd Cash Flow Statement

922.1
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

Eco Recyc. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.47

1.23

0.56

0.32

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.46

-0.37

-0.33

Tax paid

-1.09

-0.1

0

0.05

Working capital

-3.57

-9.19

-5.28

4.33

Other operating items

Operating

0.34

-8.53

-5.08

4.37

Capital expenditure

0.26

0.6

8.11

0.42

Free cash flow

0.6

-7.93

3.02

4.79

Equity raised

15.63

14.13

27.2

25.82

Investing

4.42

-0.41

1.03

-4.86

Financing

25.73

19.46

18.58

26.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.39

25.24

49.84

52.22

