Eco Recycling Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.3
19.3
19.3
19.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.07
28.6
31.63
13.98
Net Worth
65.37
47.9
50.93
33.28
Minority Interest
Debt
4.93
0.9
9.65
9.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.55
0.34
1.13
0.52
Total Liabilities
70.85
49.14
61.71
43.2
Fixed Assets
39.34
33.71
20.41
21.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.4
15.65
21
8.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.91
0
0
Networking Capital
14.42
-1.38
10.49
12.89
Inventories
6.28
4.11
4.38
2.2
Inventory Days
63.4
Sundry Debtors
4.45
1.74
1.01
1.1
Debtor Days
31.7
Other Current Assets
10.54
6.27
10.18
11.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-10.7
-1.91
-0.07
Creditor Days
2.01
Other Current Liabilities
-6.73
-2.8
-3.17
-1.77
Cash
0.69
0.24
9.8
0.36
Total Assets
70.85
49.13
61.7
43.21
