iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eco Recycling Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

919.7
(-0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:21:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eco Recycling Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.66

12.19

11.51

19.45

yoy growth (%)

3.85

5.89

-40.8

-47.01

Raw materials

-4.21

-4.19

-7.46

-11.87

As % of sales

33.29

34.42

64.79

61.06

Employee costs

-1.87

-1.41

-1.19

-1.27

As % of sales

14.78

11.62

10.36

6.57

Other costs

-6.02

-5.09

-3.39

-4.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.57

41.74

29.51

24.89

Operating profit

0.54

1.48

-0.53

1.45

OPM

4.33

12.2

-4.68

7.47

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.46

-0.37

-0.33

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.8

-1.17

-1.24

Other income

5.81

1.01

2.65

0.44

Profit before tax

5.47

1.23

0.56

0.32

Taxes

-1.09

-0.1

0

0.05

Tax rate

-19.99

-8.87

0

16.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.38

1.12

0.56

0.37

Exceptional items

0

0

-9

-1.35

Net profit

4.38

1.12

-8.43

-0.97

yoy growth (%)

289.92

-113.31

765.1

-710.15

NPM

34.58

9.21

-73.29

-5.01

Eco Recyc. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Eco Recycling Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.