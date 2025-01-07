Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.66
12.19
11.51
19.45
yoy growth (%)
3.85
5.89
-40.8
-47.01
Raw materials
-4.21
-4.19
-7.46
-11.87
As % of sales
33.29
34.42
64.79
61.06
Employee costs
-1.87
-1.41
-1.19
-1.27
As % of sales
14.78
11.62
10.36
6.57
Other costs
-6.02
-5.09
-3.39
-4.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.57
41.74
29.51
24.89
Operating profit
0.54
1.48
-0.53
1.45
OPM
4.33
12.2
-4.68
7.47
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.46
-0.37
-0.33
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.8
-1.17
-1.24
Other income
5.81
1.01
2.65
0.44
Profit before tax
5.47
1.23
0.56
0.32
Taxes
-1.09
-0.1
0
0.05
Tax rate
-19.99
-8.87
0
16.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.38
1.12
0.56
0.37
Exceptional items
0
0
-9
-1.35
Net profit
4.38
1.12
-8.43
-0.97
yoy growth (%)
289.92
-113.31
765.1
-710.15
NPM
34.58
9.21
-73.29
-5.01
