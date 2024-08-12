AGM 10/09/2024 Eco Recycling Limited has informed the the Stock Exchange about Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) Proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 - The Members of the Company at the 30th Annual general Meeting held on September 10, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s DMKH & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)