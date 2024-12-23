iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eco Recycling Ltd Board Meeting

871.8
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Eco Recyc. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
ECO RECYCLING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday December 23 2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by issuance of equity shares by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The Board of Directors at their meeting held today , inter alia, considered and approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), subject to receipt of approval of shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on December 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ECO RECYCLING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e., November 12, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ECO RECYCLING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting Eco Recycling Limited has informed the the Stock Exchange about Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Revised outcome for Declaration of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Intimation of appointment of M/s DMKH & Co, as Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
ECO RECYCLING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the year ended march 31 2024. Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Revised Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ECO RECYCLING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023. Board Meeting intimation of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Eco Recyc.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eco Recycling Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.