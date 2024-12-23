Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

ECO RECYCLING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday December 23 2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by issuance of equity shares by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The Board of Directors at their meeting held today , inter alia, considered and approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), subject to receipt of approval of shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on December 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ECO RECYCLING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e., November 12, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ECO RECYCLING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting Eco Recycling Limited has informed the the Stock Exchange about Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Revised outcome for Declaration of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Intimation of appointment of M/s DMKH & Co, as Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

ECO RECYCLING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the year ended march 31 2024. Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Revised Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024