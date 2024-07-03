iifl-logo-icon 1
Eco Recycling Ltd Company Summary

818.15
(-4.56%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:39:00 AM

Eco Recycling Ltd Summary

Eco Recycling Limited (Formerly known as Infotrek Syscom LLimited) was incorporated in August, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of recycling of electrical & electronic waste (e-waste), data destruction, recycling of fused lamps, providing services relating to extended producers responsibility, corporate social responsibility and other affiliated activities. Promoted by B K Soni, the Companys main operations are Development of Software on CompactDiscs. During 2000-2001 the company has successfully developed solution for the Backward Classes Welfare Department in the State of West Bengal . The Company started refurbishing division in New Bombay in 2005-06. To widen the network, it launched a virtual Electronic Exchange primarily to trade online in the second hand electronic equipments. The e-exchangeindia.com was launched jointly by Recycle Net Corporation, USA and Infotrek Syscom Limited.The Company had floated a subsidiary in the name of Eco Recycling Ltd in September 2007 and invested an amount of Rs. 10.49 Cr. by 31st March, 2009 out of its net owned funds. In 2009-10, Eco Recycling Ltd was merged with the Company effective on November 24, 2010 by Scheme of Amalgamation. As envisaged in the Scheme of Amalgamation, the name of the Company changed from Infotrek Syscom Limited to Eco Recycling Limited.During the year 2022-23, the Company made investment in ELV Recycling Private Limited for 50,000/- Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each which constitute 50 % of Total Shareholding of the aforesaid Company, by virtue of which ELV Recycling Private Limited was made an Associate Company. In a similar way, the Company made an investment in 8,49,999 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each in Ecoreco Enviro Education Private Limited which constitute 99.99% of total shareholding of the aforesaid Company and Ecoreco Enviro Education Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary.

