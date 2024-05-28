To

The Members of ECS BIZTECH LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying IND AS Financial Statements of ECS BIZTECH LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ilais Lode of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note No.26 (5) of the Financial Statements with that the company has not offered any formal plan or agreement with individual employee, group of employees or their representatives for retirement benefits hence its recognition measurement and disclosures are not made.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above mentioned reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them al relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statements of Cash Flows and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(vi) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(vii) In our opinion , and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us company has not been paid / provided remuneration to its director the year in terms of section 197 read with schedule V to the act.

(viii) With respect to other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate ) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year. Hence compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

(ix) The Company is in process to replace old version accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Hence audit trail has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

For, PURUSHOTTAM KHANDELWAL & CO. CA Prahlad Jhanwar (FRN No. 123825W) Chartered Accountants (Partner) Place:-Ahmedabad (Membership No. 120920) Date: - 28/05/2024 UDIN:-24120920BKCRTZ7347

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following:

i. In respect of the companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particular of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, physical verification of Property Plant and Equipment has been conducted by the management at appropriate intervals. In our opinion, the program is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the Property Plant and Equipment. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies have been reported on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title/ lease deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except in cases given below:

Relevant line item in the Balance Sheet Description of item of property Gross carrying value Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter / director or employee of promoter / director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the company Vehicles- Cars Eco Sport Car 11,18,781 Vijay Mansinhbhai Mandora Director 28/04/2017 Commercial decision of management

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company having inventory which has been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. As explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 Crores in aggregate from banks during the year hence submission of quarterly return/statement by the company with Bank is not applicable to the company.

iii. The company has not made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, and not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, hence provision of Clause 3 (iii) (a),(b),(c),(d),(e),(f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to the loans given and investments made. Further, there are no loans, guarantees and security given in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public in terms of the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014, as amended and other relevant provisions of the Act or under the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

vi. The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. The maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there were no disputed statutory dues in respect of sales tax, wealth tax, customs duty and cess, excise duty which have not been deposited.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us there is no any transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks, Government or debenture holders;

(b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statement no funds have been raised on short term basis which were utilized for long term purposes during the yeai hence this clause is not applicable to the company;

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us by management the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys through initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order in not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of (fully or partly or optionally) convertible debenture during the year.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by management, the company has not received any complaint from the whistle-blower hence it is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) (a),(b),(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of all transactions have been disclosed Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year, and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. In our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Act.

xvi. (a) In our opinion the company is not required to be registered under provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Flence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b), (c) of the order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the core investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Direction 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the order in not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion, provisions of section 135 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi In respect any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements in our opinion the company is not required to be prepared the consolidated financial statement hence clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

Annexure - B to Independent Auditors Report - 31st March 2024

(Referred to in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ECS BIZTECH LIMITED as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended as on 31st March 2024.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. ^

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.