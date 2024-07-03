iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ECS Biztech Ltd Share Price

10
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.2
  • Day's High10.2
  • 52 Wk High17.87
  • Prev. Close10.2
  • Day's Low10
  • 52 Wk Low 7.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.25
  • P/E7.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.1
  • EPS1.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ECS Biztech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

10.2

Prev. Close

10.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.25

Day's High

10.2

Day's Low

10

52 Week's High

17.87

52 Week's Low

7.1

Book Value

-1.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.56

P/E

7.34

EPS

1.39

Divi. Yield

0

ECS Biztech Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

ECS Biztech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ECS Biztech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ECS Biztech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.56

20.56

20.56

20.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.7

-25.52

-25.59

-25.7

Net Worth

-2.14

-4.96

-5.03

-5.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.51

1.08

0.85

0.83

yoy growth (%)

40.06

26.78

2.39

-95.57

Raw materials

-0.92

-0.25

-1.79

-3.43

As % of sales

60.86

23.45

210.65

411.87

Employee costs

-0.83

-0.79

-0.71

-0.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.31

-4.41

-15.97

-2.03

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.39

-0.74

-1.09

Tax paid

0.66

-0.51

0

-1.97

Working capital

-2.23

-1.33

0.03

-8.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.06

26.78

2.39

-95.57

Op profit growth

-53.53

-61.36

373.03

101.16

EBIT growth

-25.09

-72.49

698.59

-20.09

Net profit growth

-46.35

-69.16

298.32

26.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

ECS Biztech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ECS Biztech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Hardiksinh Takhatsinh Mandora

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Mansinhbhai Mandora

Independent Director

Yogendra Naranbhai Makwana

Independent Director

HEMAL PATEL

Independent Director

Jaydipsinh Raval

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nilam Viren Makwana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ECS Biztech Ltd

Summary

ECS Biztech Limited was originally incorporated as SAC Info system Private Limited on 29 November, 2010. The name of the Company was changed from SAC Info system Private Limited to ECS Biztech Limited upon issue of fresh Certificate dated 08 December, 2011. The Company is presently in the business of selling IT peripheral devices and related services.Under the leadership of the promoter, Mr. Vijay Mandora, the Company bought the mission to offer reliable, effective, and affordable data centre & cloud services to the consumers, small business and midsize businesses and is a true company in the area of Information Technology with the new concept of Data Centre & cloud service offering etc. The Company is a part of the huge ECS Group. It is an ISO-certified data center with strategic and certified partnerships with the worldsleading public cloud solutions Company and the fastest growing data center company in Gujarat. At present, the Company is serving the clientele with comprehensive managed data center, public cloud solutions and cyber security services.Apart from this, the Company provides IT infrastructure and powerful networking solutions. In 2021, the Company partnered with STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited to provide secure, scalable and eco-friendly IT and Cloud solutions. This Tier 4 Data Centre with state-of-the-art technologies, is the only enterprise-grade and renowned data centre facility in Ahmadabad. Thus, the Company is constantly trying to provide
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ECS Biztech Ltd share price today?

The ECS Biztech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10 today.

What is the Market Cap of ECS Biztech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ECS Biztech Ltd is ₹20.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ECS Biztech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ECS Biztech Ltd is 7.34 and -9.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ECS Biztech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ECS Biztech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ECS Biztech Ltd is ₹7.1 and ₹17.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ECS Biztech Ltd?

ECS Biztech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.82%, 3 Years at 20.77%, 1 Year at 46.76%, 6 Month at -23.19%, 3 Month at -10.76% and 1 Month at -19.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ECS Biztech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ECS Biztech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ECS Biztech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.