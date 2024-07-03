SectorIT - Software
Open₹10.2
Prev. Close₹10.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.25
Day's High₹10.2
Day's Low₹10
52 Week's High₹17.87
52 Week's Low₹7.1
Book Value₹-1.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.56
P/E7.34
EPS1.39
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.56
20.56
20.56
20.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.7
-25.52
-25.59
-25.7
Net Worth
-2.14
-4.96
-5.03
-5.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.51
1.08
0.85
0.83
yoy growth (%)
40.06
26.78
2.39
-95.57
Raw materials
-0.92
-0.25
-1.79
-3.43
As % of sales
60.86
23.45
210.65
411.87
Employee costs
-0.83
-0.79
-0.71
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.31
-4.41
-15.97
-2.03
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.39
-0.74
-1.09
Tax paid
0.66
-0.51
0
-1.97
Working capital
-2.23
-1.33
0.03
-8.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.06
26.78
2.39
-95.57
Op profit growth
-53.53
-61.36
373.03
101.16
EBIT growth
-25.09
-72.49
698.59
-20.09
Net profit growth
-46.35
-69.16
298.32
26.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Hardiksinh Takhatsinh Mandora
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Mansinhbhai Mandora
Independent Director
Yogendra Naranbhai Makwana
Independent Director
HEMAL PATEL
Independent Director
Jaydipsinh Raval
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nilam Viren Makwana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ECS Biztech Ltd
Summary
ECS Biztech Limited was originally incorporated as SAC Info system Private Limited on 29 November, 2010. The name of the Company was changed from SAC Info system Private Limited to ECS Biztech Limited upon issue of fresh Certificate dated 08 December, 2011. The Company is presently in the business of selling IT peripheral devices and related services.Under the leadership of the promoter, Mr. Vijay Mandora, the Company bought the mission to offer reliable, effective, and affordable data centre & cloud services to the consumers, small business and midsize businesses and is a true company in the area of Information Technology with the new concept of Data Centre & cloud service offering etc. The Company is a part of the huge ECS Group. It is an ISO-certified data center with strategic and certified partnerships with the worldsleading public cloud solutions Company and the fastest growing data center company in Gujarat. At present, the Company is serving the clientele with comprehensive managed data center, public cloud solutions and cyber security services.Apart from this, the Company provides IT infrastructure and powerful networking solutions. In 2021, the Company partnered with STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited to provide secure, scalable and eco-friendly IT and Cloud solutions. This Tier 4 Data Centre with state-of-the-art technologies, is the only enterprise-grade and renowned data centre facility in Ahmadabad. Thus, the Company is constantly trying to provide
Read More
The ECS Biztech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ECS Biztech Ltd is ₹20.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ECS Biztech Ltd is 7.34 and -9.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ECS Biztech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ECS Biztech Ltd is ₹7.1 and ₹17.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ECS Biztech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.82%, 3 Years at 20.77%, 1 Year at 46.76%, 6 Month at -23.19%, 3 Month at -10.76% and 1 Month at -19.05%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.