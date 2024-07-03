Summary

ECS Biztech Limited was originally incorporated as SAC Info system Private Limited on 29 November, 2010. The name of the Company was changed from SAC Info system Private Limited to ECS Biztech Limited upon issue of fresh Certificate dated 08 December, 2011. The Company is presently in the business of selling IT peripheral devices and related services.Under the leadership of the promoter, Mr. Vijay Mandora, the Company bought the mission to offer reliable, effective, and affordable data centre & cloud services to the consumers, small business and midsize businesses and is a true company in the area of Information Technology with the new concept of Data Centre & cloud service offering etc. The Company is a part of the huge ECS Group. It is an ISO-certified data center with strategic and certified partnerships with the worldsleading public cloud solutions Company and the fastest growing data center company in Gujarat. At present, the Company is serving the clientele with comprehensive managed data center, public cloud solutions and cyber security services.Apart from this, the Company provides IT infrastructure and powerful networking solutions. In 2021, the Company partnered with STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited to provide secure, scalable and eco-friendly IT and Cloud solutions. This Tier 4 Data Centre with state-of-the-art technologies, is the only enterprise-grade and renowned data centre facility in Ahmadabad. Thus, the Company is constantly trying to provide

Read More