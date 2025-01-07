Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.51
1.08
0.85
0.83
yoy growth (%)
40.06
26.78
2.39
-95.57
Raw materials
-0.92
-0.25
-1.79
-3.43
As % of sales
60.86
23.45
210.65
411.87
Employee costs
-0.83
-0.79
-0.71
-0.53
As % of sales
55.08
73.42
83.53
63.83
Other costs
-2.96
-6.93
-16.21
-0.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
195.67
641.03
1,899.33
77.44
Operating profit
-3.2
-6.9
-17.87
-3.77
OPM
-211.62
-637.92
-2,093.52
-453.16
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.39
-0.74
-1.09
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
Other income
0.01
2.91
2.68
2.87
Profit before tax
-3.31
-4.41
-15.97
-2.03
Taxes
0.66
-0.51
0
-1.97
Tax rate
-20.19
11.55
0
97.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.64
-4.92
-15.97
-4.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.64
-4.92
-15.97
-4.01
yoy growth (%)
-46.35
-69.16
298.32
26.74
NPM
-174.36
-455.26
-1,871.59
-481.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.