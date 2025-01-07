iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ECS Biztech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.1
(1.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ECS Biztech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.51

1.08

0.85

0.83

yoy growth (%)

40.06

26.78

2.39

-95.57

Raw materials

-0.92

-0.25

-1.79

-3.43

As % of sales

60.86

23.45

210.65

411.87

Employee costs

-0.83

-0.79

-0.71

-0.53

As % of sales

55.08

73.42

83.53

63.83

Other costs

-2.96

-6.93

-16.21

-0.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

195.67

641.03

1,899.33

77.44

Operating profit

-3.2

-6.9

-17.87

-3.77

OPM

-211.62

-637.92

-2,093.52

-453.16

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.39

-0.74

-1.09

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

Other income

0.01

2.91

2.68

2.87

Profit before tax

-3.31

-4.41

-15.97

-2.03

Taxes

0.66

-0.51

0

-1.97

Tax rate

-20.19

11.55

0

97.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.64

-4.92

-15.97

-4.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.64

-4.92

-15.97

-4.01

yoy growth (%)

-46.35

-69.16

298.32

26.74

NPM

-174.36

-455.26

-1,871.59

-481.12

ECS Biztech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ECS Biztech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.