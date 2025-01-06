ECS Biztech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.31
-4.41
-15.97
-2.03
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.39
-0.74
-1.09
Tax paid
0.66
-0.51
0
-1.97
Working capital
-2.23
-1.33
0.03
-8.1
Other operating items
Operating
-4.96
-6.65
-16.69
-13.2
Capital expenditure
0.24
-11.9
-25.98
0.1
Free cash flow
-4.72
-18.55
-42.67
-13.09
Equity raised
-45.66
-35.76
-23.59
-33.78
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.56
-29.85
-31.06
1.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-38.82
-84.16
-97.32
-45.44
