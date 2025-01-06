iifl-logo-icon 1
ECS Biztech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

ECS Biztech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.31

-4.41

-15.97

-2.03

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.39

-0.74

-1.09

Tax paid

0.66

-0.51

0

-1.97

Working capital

-2.23

-1.33

0.03

-8.1

Other operating items

Operating

-4.96

-6.65

-16.69

-13.2

Capital expenditure

0.24

-11.9

-25.98

0.1

Free cash flow

-4.72

-18.55

-42.67

-13.09

Equity raised

-45.66

-35.76

-23.59

-33.78

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.56

-29.85

-31.06

1.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-38.82

-84.16

-97.32

-45.44

