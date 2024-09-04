14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of ECS Biztech Limited will be held on Monday, 30th day of September, 2024 at 12:00 P.M Corporate Action - Book Closure - Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-09-2024 to 30-09-2024 for the purpose of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Proceedings of 14th Annual General Meeting of ECS Biztech Limited held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)