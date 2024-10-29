|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on 29th October 2024 for the quarter and half year ended standalone financial result In pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 and other applicable regulations, the board has considered and approved and taken on record Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for approving convening AGM, Approving Notice of AGM, Fixed Book Closure date
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th August 2024 for the approval of Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 Standalone Financial Result submission for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 As per Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 - The Company has appointed GKV & Associates as secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. As per regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 - The Company has appointed M/s. Anant Rathod & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Internal Auditors to conduct Internal Audit of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held in 28th May 2024 to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business of the permission of the Chairman We hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 28, 2024, and the said meeting commenced at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 1.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. In that meeting the board has decided and approved the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2O15, we hereby enclose the following: I. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. II. Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. III. Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified/unqualified opinion. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 28.05.2024 considered and approved financial result for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with limited review report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. In pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 and other applicable regulations, the board has Considered and approved and taken on record Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 along with limited review report which is duly reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.