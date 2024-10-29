Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on 29th October 2024 for the quarter and half year ended standalone financial result In pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 and other applicable regulations, the board has considered and approved and taken on record Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for approving convening AGM, Approving Notice of AGM, Fixed Book Closure date

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th August 2024 for the approval of Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 Standalone Financial Result submission for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 As per Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 - The Company has appointed GKV & Associates as secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. As per regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 - The Company has appointed M/s. Anant Rathod & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Internal Auditors to conduct Internal Audit of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held in 28th May 2024 to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business of the permission of the Chairman We hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 28, 2024, and the said meeting commenced at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 1.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. In that meeting the board has decided and approved the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2O15, we hereby enclose the following: I. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. II. Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. III. Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified/unqualified opinion. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 28.05.2024 considered and approved financial result for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024