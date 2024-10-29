iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ECS Biztech Ltd Board Meeting

9.12
(0.44%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:38:00 AM

ECS Biztech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on 29th October 2024 for the quarter and half year ended standalone financial result In pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 and other applicable regulations, the board has considered and approved and taken on record Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for approving convening AGM, Approving Notice of AGM, Fixed Book Closure date
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th August 2024 for the approval of Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 Standalone Financial Result submission for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 As per Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 - The Company has appointed GKV & Associates as secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. As per regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 - The Company has appointed M/s. Anant Rathod & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Internal Auditors to conduct Internal Audit of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held in 28th May 2024 to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business of the permission of the Chairman We hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 28, 2024, and the said meeting commenced at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 1.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. In that meeting the board has decided and approved the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2O15, we hereby enclose the following: I. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. II. Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. III. Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified/unqualified opinion. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 28.05.2024 considered and approved financial result for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
ECS Biztech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with limited review report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. In pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 and other applicable regulations, the board has Considered and approved and taken on record Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 along with limited review report which is duly reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

ECS Biztech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ECS Biztech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.