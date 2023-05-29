Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 14th Annual Report for your Company together the Audited Statements of Accounts for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The Standalone Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2024 are as follows:

(Rs. in Lakhs except EPS)

Standalone Particulars FY 23-24 FY 22-23 Income from Operations 215.93 119.97 Other Income 2.66 14.41 Total Income 218.59 134.38 Expenses 208.90 132.48 Profit before tax 9.68 1.90 Less: Tax Expenses - - Current Tax - - Deferred Tax 271.24 18.54 Profit after Tax 280.93 20.44

2. OUTLOOK FOR THE CURRENT YEAR:

During the year under review, your Companys total revenue for the year is Rs. 218.59 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 134.38 Lakhs during the previous year. The Company has earned the Net Profit of Rs. 280.93 Lakhs as compared to the Net profit of Rs. 20.44 Lakhs during the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND:

With a view to conserve the resources of business and working capital requirements of the Company, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

4. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Since there was no unpaid / unclaimed dividend, the provision of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Your Company does not propose to transfer any amount to any reserve of the Company for the year under review.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

At present, the Company has only one class of shares i.e. Equity Shares. The Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024 is Rs. 10 /- each. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 40,00,00,000/- divided into 4,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 20,55,50,470/- divided into 2,05,55,047 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

STATUS OF SHARES

The members are aware that Companys equity shares are compulsorily tradable in electronic form. As on March 31, 2024, the Companys paid up capital representing 20,11,0397 shares of Re. 10/- each are in de-materialized form and 4,44,650 shares of Re. 10/- each are in Physical form.

OTHER SHARES:

Your Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights, sweat equity shares, employee stock options and did not purchase its own shares. Hence there is no information to be provided as required under Rule 4(4), Rule 8(13), Rule 12(9) and Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and Section 62 of the companies Act, 2013 respectively.

7. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review, there is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

8. COST RECORDS & COST AUDITORS:

In terms of the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, the appointment of the Cost Auditors does not apply to the Company.

The Company is not required to comply with the requirements of maintaining the cost records, specified by the Central Government, under provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act and accordingly no such records are made or maintained by the Company.

9. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) for the time being in force). Hence, the

10. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GAURANTEES, OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements annexed with the Annual Report.

11.DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

1. Composition of Board & Board Meetings:

Our board comprises of a group of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors, who between them carry deep industry expertise and knowledge. As on 31st March 2024, the Company has Four Directors, of the Four Directors, Three are Non- Executive Directors and of which two are Independent Directors. The composition of the Board is in conformity with Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations read with Section 149 of the Act.

Mr. Vijay M. Mandora is the Chairman & Managing Director (‘CMD) of the Company. He has an enviable track record of leading the Company right from inception to its current strong market position. He manages day-to-day management of the Company, subject to the supervision and control of the Board of Directors.

The brief profile of each Director on the Board is available on the Companys official website at the web link: https://www.ecsbiztech.com/investors.

During the financial year 2023-24, the meetings of the Board of Directors were held 05 (Five) times. Details of these meetings and other Committee/General meetings are given in this report. Board of Directors duly met 05 (Five) times on 29.05.2023, 11.08.2023, 10.11.2023, 11.01.2024, 12.02.2024 during the year. The Composition, category and attendance of each Director as on the date of this Report at the Board and Annual General Meeting is as follows: -

Name of Director Designation Category No. of Board Meetings held No. of Board Meetings attended Mr. Vijay M. Mandora Managing Director Promoter, Executive 5 5 Mr. Hardiksinh Mandora (till 12.08.2024) Director Non- Executive Director 5 5 Mrs. Hemal Bharat Patel Director Non- Executive Director (Independent category) 5 5 Mr. Jaidip Raval Director Non- Executive Director (Independent category) 5 5

a) Changes in the Board of Directors of the Company:

During the year under review, there is no change in the Directors of the Company.

Moreover, At the Board Meeting dated 12th August, 2024, The Board approved resignation of Mr. Hardiksinh Mandora and appointed Mr. Heetav Rathod as an additional director-Non Executive director w.e.f. 12th August, 2024

b) Retirement by Rotation:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Vijay M. Mandora, Director (DIN: 00328792) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Necessary resolution for his re- appointment is included in the Notice of 14th AGM for seeking approval of members.

c) Profile of Directors seeking appointment / reappointment

As required under regulation 36(3) of SEBI (LODR), 2015, particulars ofthe Directors retiring, change in designation and seeking reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting is annexed to the notice convening 14th Annual General Meeting.

d) Key Managerial Personnel:

Mr. Vijay Mandora (DIN: 00328792) is the Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Dvijesh Pandit is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

During the financial year 2023-2024, Mrs. Shobha Bharti resigned from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 11th October, 2023. Ms. Shobha Bharti appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 11th January, 2023.

Mrs. Nilam Viren Makwana was appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 11th January, 2024.

Except above, there was no change in the Key Managerial Personnel during the year under review.

At the Board Meeting dated 12th August, 2024, The Board approved resignation of Mr. Dvijesh Pandit - CFO and appointed Mr. Harish Kanjibhai Parmar as CFO w.e.f. 12th August, 2024.

2. Declaration from Independent Director

All the Independent Directors of the Company have given their declarations stating that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and read with Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations in the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors meet the said criteria.

3. Independent Directors Meeting

During the year under review the Independent Directors duly met on March 29, 2024 without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management and the quorum was present throughout the meeting. Pursuant to the provisions as specified in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Committees and the Board as a whole along with the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

12. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

Currently, the Board has three (03) Committees:

a) Audit Committee

b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

c) Stakeholder Relationship Committee

A detailed note on the Board and its committees, composition and compliances, as per the applicable provisions of the Act and Rules are provided under the Corporate Governance Report.

13. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARDS PERFORMANCE:

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Listing Regulations, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has carried out the annual evaluation of performance of the Board and its Committees and the Board of Directors has carried out the annual evaluation of the performance of individual directors. The manner in which the evaluation was carried out is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which is part of this Annual Report.

14. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME:

The Company has put in place an induction and familiarization programme for all its Directors including the Independent Directors. The familiarization programme for Independent Directors in terms of provisions of Regulation 46 (2) (i) of Listing Regulations, is available on the website of the Company.

15. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, your Directors hereby confirm the following:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed;

b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care towards the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the directors have laid down internal financial controls, which are adequate and operating effectively;

f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

16.AUDITOR(s):

a) STATUTORY AUDITOR

M/s. Purushottam Khandelwal & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 12385W), Ahmedabad were appointed as a Statutory Auditors of the Company with the approval of members at the 12th Annual General Meeting to hold office till the conclusion of the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

b) SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s. GKV and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No.: 19866) as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Your Company has received consent from M/s. GKV and Associates, Company Secretaries in practice to act as the Secretarial Auditors for conducting the audit of the secretarial records for the F.Y ending on 31st March, 2025.

c) SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

The Secretarial Audit Report from M/s. GKV and Associates, Practicing Company Secretary for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed with the Directors Report and forms part of the Annual Report as given in “ANNEXURE- D”.

There are three qualifications or reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer as reproduce herein:

1. As per SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 (Chapter- VII(A)- Penal Action for Non-Compliance) of Regulation of 27(2) - For Non submission of Corporate Governance Report within time for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2023.

Clarification from Board: Due to unavailability of whole time Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, the Company has failed to file the Corporate Governance Report within time, the payment of penalty has also been paid by the Company.

2. As per SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 (Chapter- VII(A)- Penal Action for Non-Compliance) of Regulation of 13 (3) - For Non submission of Investor Complaints report within time for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2023.

Clarification from Board: Due to unavailability of whole time Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, the Company has failed to file the report within time, the payment of penalty has also been paid by the Company.

3. As per SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 (Chapter- VII(A)- Penal Action for Non-Compliance) of Regulation of 31 - For Non submission of Shareholding Pattern within time for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2023.

Clarification from Board: Due to unavailability of whole time Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, the Company has failed to file the Shareholding Pattern within time, the payment of penalty has also been paid by the Company.

d) INTERNAL AUDITOR:

The Board of Directors have appointed M/s. Anant Rathod & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-2025.

17. DETAILS OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS:

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditor nor the Secretarial Auditor have reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees.

18. SECRETARIAL STANDARD

The Company is in compliance with Secretarial Standards on Meetings of Board of Directors and General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

19. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company is committed to an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Companys Internal Control Systems are regularly being reviewed by the Companys Internal Auditors with a view to evaluate the efficacy and adequacy of Internal Control Systems in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company and to ensure that these are working properly and wherever required, are modified/ tighten to meet the changed business requirements.

The scope of the Internal Audit is defined and reviewed every year by the Audit Committee and inputs, wherever required, are taken from the Statutory Auditors. Based on the report of Internal Auditors, major audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Statutory Auditors Report on Internal Financial Controls as required under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act, is annexed with the Independent Auditors Report.

20. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) o f the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorptions and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is given in “Annexure - A” which forms part of this Annual Report.

21. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Regulation 21 is not Applicable to Company but your Company has an elaborate Risk Management procedure covering Business Risk, Operational Controls Assessment and Policy Compliance processes. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuous basis within the risk appetite as approved from time to time by the Board of Directors.

22. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY / JOINT VENTURES / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary / Joint Ventures / Associate Companies as on 31st March, 2024.

23. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company is committed to good Corporate Governance and has taken adequate steps to ensure that the requirements of Corporate Governance as laid down in Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are complied with. The details are given in “ANNEXURE- C”.

24. REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT:

Your Company has appointed M/s. Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited as its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent.

25. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE:

During the Financial year ended on March 31, 2024, there is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016.

26. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

Not applicable during the year under review.

27. LISTING:

The equity shares of the Company are listed on BSE and the Company has paid the annual listing fees for the year 2023-24.

28. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

In accordance with Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2016, the Company is not required to prepare Dividend Distribution policy.

29. DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT:

In terms of Regulation 39 of the Listing Regulations, None of the shares of the Company lying in the suspense account.

30. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

As per Regulation 34 (2) (e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is set out in a separate section included in this Annual Report and forms part of this Report.

31. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

In accordance with Companies Act, 2013 the Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 in the prescribed format is available on the website of the Company at www. ecsbiztech. com.

32. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of the employees are given in “Annexure- B” to this Annual Report.

33. INSURANCE:

The Fixed Assets of your Company are adequately insured.

34. VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Board of Directors of the Company has, pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, framed the Whistle Blower Policy for Directors and employees of the Company to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on raising of concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports etc.

Whistle blower policy is disclosed on the website of the Company at www.ecsbiztech.com.

The following is a summary of Protected Disclosures received and disposed off during the year 202324:

No. of Protected Disclosures received : NIL No of Protected Disclosures disposed off : NIL

35. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large and thus Disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required as per Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013.

36. POLICY RELATING TO PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

Your Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provision of the Sexual Harassment at Workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made there under.

Further, the Company has Internal Complaints Committee for various locations of the Company in compliance with the above-mentioned Act and Rules.

During the financial year 2023-24, there was no complaint / case of sexual harassment and hence no complaint remains pending as on 31st March, 2024.

37. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no subsequent events between the end of the financial year and the date of this report which have a material impact on the financial of the Company.

38. SIGNIFICANT / MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by any regulator or court or tribunal impacting the going concern status and your Companys operations in future.

39. GENERAL:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions/instances on these items during the year under review:

a) There has been no material change in the nature of business during the year under review.

b) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise nor issued shares (including sweat equity shares) to the employees or Directors of the Company, under any Scheme.

c) Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole Time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

d) The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

e) There is no any application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the FY 2023-24.

40. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Company takes this opportunity to express their gratitude for the unstinted commitment, dedication, hard work and significant contributions made by the employees at all levels in ensuring sustained growth of the Company. Your Directors also sincerely thank to all the stakeholders, customers, vendors, bankers, business associates, government, other statutory bodies and look forward to their continued assistance, co-operation and support.

By Order of the Board For, ECS Biztech Limited Vijay Mandora Date: September 04, 2024 Chairman & Managing Director Place: Ahmedabad (DIN: 00328792)

Reg. Office:

B-02, THE FIRST, ECS Corporate House, Behind Keshavbaug Party Plot, Off. 132 Ft. Road, Vastrapur, Ahmedabad - 380 015, Gujarat.