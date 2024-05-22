To,

The Members of

EIGHTY JEWELLERS LIMITED

(Formerly known as Eighty Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.)

A.T.Palace, Kotwali Chowk, Sadar Bazar,

Raipur (C.G.) -492001

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of EIGHTY JEWELLERS LIMITED (Formerly known as Eighty Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.) ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies, notes to the accounts and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "The Financial Statements"), which we have signed under reference to this report.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India

(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024; and

(b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date.

(c) In the case of the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date.

Basis of opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. no. Key Audit matters Auditors Response 01. Existence of Inventory Refer Note 16 "Change of Inventory" to the financial statements In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: Description : The Companys inventories primarily comprise high value items like gold, diamonds, silver, gem stones etc. The Company holds inventory at various locations such as head office, retail outlets, franchisee outlet and third-party locations on approval basis 1. We evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls that the Company has in relation to safeguarding and physical verification of inventories including the appropriateness of the Companys standard operating procedures for conducting, recording and reconciling physical verification of inventories and tested the implementation thereof. Why KAM? There is a significant risk of loss of inventory given the high value and nature of the inventory involved. In view of the above, we have identified confirmation of physical inventories as a key audit matter 2. We evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of general IT controls and key application controls over the Companys IT systems including those relating to recording of inventory quantities on occurrence of each sale transaction, including access controls, controls over program changes, interfaces between different systems. 3. For the sampled locations, we checked on a sample basis reconciliation of inventories as per physical inventory verification and book records. We also verified the caratage of the jewellery on a sample basis. 4. For samples selected using statistical sampling, we obtained independent confirmations of inventories held with third parties and at franchise outlet.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The boards of directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider, quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating, the results of our work; and

(ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a ) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows are dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A", our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal financial controls over financial reporting, and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred under Investors Education & Protection Fund by the Company.

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors" Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

(i) With respect to reporting regarding advances, loans & investments, further lending or investing other than disclosed in the notes to financial statements : -

a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(j) The company has not declared any dividend during the year under audit.

(k) (Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2024, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is being done. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For, SINGHAL & SEWAK

Chartered Accountants

FRN 011501C

sd/-

(CA. R.K. PRADHAN)

Partner M No. 420169

UDIN : 24420169BKEPRS1246

Place: Raipur (CG)

Date: 22nd May 2024

ANNEXURE -"A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EIGHTY JEWELLERS LIMITED (Formerly known as EIGHTY JEWELLERS PRIVATE LIMITED)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of the 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of EIGHTY JEWELLERS LIMITED (Formerly known as Eighty Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.) ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the full year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us , the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, SINGHAL & SEWAK

Chartered Accountants

FRN 011501C

sd/-

(CA. R.K. PRADHAN)

Partner

M No. 420169

Place: Raipur (CG)

Date: 22nd May 2024

UDIN :- 24420169BKEPRS1246

ANNEXURE -"B"

To the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the Financial Statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and Explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment & Intangible Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the property, plant and Equipments.

b) As explained to us by the management, Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with the phased programme of verification adopted by the management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and Equipments at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of company which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year ended March 31, 2024.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of Inventories :

a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management as per regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As explained and informed by the management, the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits of Rs. Ten crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. However in some of the quarters, there is miniscule deviation in stock value since the stock value of precious and semi precious stones, fancy items, platinum and imitation jewellery are not considered by bank as per quarterly statement.

(iii) The Company has not granted unsecured loan to others covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act during the year.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security during the year.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income tax, GST, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess, Provident Fund and other material statutory dues applicable to it have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As informed to us, Investor Education & Protection Fund Act are not applicable to the Company and hence they do not have any dues on these accounts.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, GST, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, dues of amounts which are payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, GST, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax, cess, wealth tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it, which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute are mentioned below :

Name of the Statute Amount Forum where dispute is pending Financial year to which the amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 25.46 CIT (Appeal) 2014-15

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) In respect of borrowings by the company: -

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holder.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) Term loans availed earlier were applied for the purpose for which such loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(x) In respect of Funds raised by the company: -

a) During the year, the Company has not raised any fund from an initial public offer or further public offer from public.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xi) In respect of Frauds done on or by the company: -

a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/secretarial auditor or by using Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on out examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related party are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv ) In respect of Internal Audit System: -

a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The internal audit report of the Company issued by the internal auditor, for the period under audit has been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) In respect of applicability of provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934: -

a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of section 135 of the act are not applicable on the company for the F.Y. 2023-24 and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements in accordance with section 129 of the act and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For, SINGHAL & SEWAK

Chartered Accountants

FRN 011501C

sd/-

(CA. R.K.PRADHAN)

Partner M No. 420169

Place: Raipur (CG)

Date: 22 nd May 2024

UDIN :- 24420169BKEPRS1246

Additional Regulatory Information for the year ended 31st March 2024

S. No. Disclosures Remarks 1 Title deeds of Immovable Property not held in name of the Company The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. 2 Where the Company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment, the company shall disclose as to whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a registered valuer as defined under rule 2 of the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules,2017 The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and or intangible assets during the year.

3 Following disclosures shall be made where Loans or Advances in the nature of loans are granted to promoters, directors, KMPs and the related parties (as defined under Companies Act, 2013,) either severally or jointly with any other person, that are:

(a) repayable on demand or

(b) without specifying any terms or period of repayment

Type of Borrower Amount of loan or advance in the nature of loan outstanding Percentage to the total Loan and Advances in the nature of loans Promoters - - Directors - - KMPs - - Related Parties - -

4 Capital-Work-in Progress (CWIP) / Intangible assets under development (ITAUD)

a) CWIP/ITAUD aging schedule:

CWIP/ITAUD Amount in CWIP for a period of Less than 1 year 1-2 Years 2-3 Years More than 3 Years Total Projects in progress - - - - - Projects temporarily suspended

(b) For Capital-work-in progress / Intangible assets under development (ITAUD), whose completion is overdue or has exceeded its cost compared to its original plan : No such Project

5 Where any proceedings have been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made there under. 6 Whether the Company has borrowings from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits of Rs.10 Crore from Axis Bank Ltd on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. However in some of the quarters, there is miniscule deviation in stock value since the stock value of precious and semi precious stones, fancy items, platinum and imitation jewellery are not considered by bank as per quarterly statement. 7 Whether the company is a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial Institution or other lender The company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. 8 Relationship with struck off companies The company has no relationship with struck off companies. Registration of charges or satisfaction with Registrar 9 of Companies There are no charges or satisfaction yet to be registered with Registrar of Companies beyond the statutory period. 10 Compliance with number of layers of companies The company has complied with the number of layers prescribed under clause (87) of section 2 of the Act read with Companies (Restriction on number of Layers) Rules, 2017. 11 Whether any Scheme of Arrangements has been approved by the Competent Authority in terms of sections 230 to 237 of the Companies Act, 2013 No Scheme of Arrangements has been approved by the Competent Authority in terms of sections 230 to 237 of the Companies Act, 2013

12 Utilisation of Borrowed funds and share premium:

(A) The company has not advanced or loaned or invested funds (either borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) to any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the Intermediary shall

(i) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or

(ii) provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(B) The company has not received any fund from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Party) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the company shall

(i) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or

(ii) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;