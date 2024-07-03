Summary

Eighty Jewellers Limited was originally incorporated as Eighty Jewellers Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956, with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, on September 15, 2010. The Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Eighty Jewellers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh on October 29, 2021. Eighty jewellers is in Glittering Legacy with Anopchand Tilokchand Group. Embedded within the illustrious Anopchand Tilokchand Group, the Company holds the prestigious position of a master franchiser for Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Private Limited. Their expertise lies in trading exquisite jewellery, watches, and luxury items crafted from gold, silver, diamonds, and platinum, adorned with precious and semi-precious stones. Along with the Franchisee stores Eighty jewellers operate its own retail outlet.As a part of Anopchand Tilokchand Group in the Jewellery sector in and around Chhattisgarh, the Company is primarily involved in business of trading in various jewelleries, ornaments, watches and luxury articles made out of gold, silver, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semi-precious stones under the B2B model in the name Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers. The product portfolio includes rings, earrings, armlet, pendants, gajrahs, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles, watches, luxury items and other weddin

