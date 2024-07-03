SectorTrading
Open₹46.85
Prev. Close₹44.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.4
Day's High₹46.85
Day's Low₹46.85
52 Week's High₹64.1
52 Week's Low₹42.2
Book Value₹24.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.78
P/E30.99
EPS1.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
7.5
0.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.11
13.65
3.87
8.45
Net Worth
25.31
23.85
11.37
9.28
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nikesh Bardia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Nitin Kumar Bardia
Non Executive Director
Ankita Bardia
Independent Director
Rishabh Jain
Independent Director
Pawan Bardia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rishika Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eighty Jewellers Ltd
Summary
Eighty Jewellers Limited was originally incorporated as Eighty Jewellers Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956, with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, on September 15, 2010. The Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Eighty Jewellers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh on October 29, 2021. Eighty jewellers is in Glittering Legacy with Anopchand Tilokchand Group. Embedded within the illustrious Anopchand Tilokchand Group, the Company holds the prestigious position of a master franchiser for Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Private Limited. Their expertise lies in trading exquisite jewellery, watches, and luxury items crafted from gold, silver, diamonds, and platinum, adorned with precious and semi-precious stones. Along with the Franchisee stores Eighty jewellers operate its own retail outlet.As a part of Anopchand Tilokchand Group in the Jewellery sector in and around Chhattisgarh, the Company is primarily involved in business of trading in various jewelleries, ornaments, watches and luxury articles made out of gold, silver, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semi-precious stones under the B2B model in the name Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers. The product portfolio includes rings, earrings, armlet, pendants, gajrahs, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles, watches, luxury items and other weddin
The Eighty Jewellers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eighty Jewellers Ltd is ₹47.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eighty Jewellers Ltd is 30.99 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eighty Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eighty Jewellers Ltd is ₹42.2 and ₹64.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eighty Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -0.07%, 1 Year at -10.40%, 6 Month at -4.82%, 3 Month at -18.35% and 1 Month at -2.16%.
