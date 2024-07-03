iifl-logo-icon 1
Eighty Jewellers Ltd Share Price

46.85
(6.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:37:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.85
  • Day's High46.85
  • 52 Wk High64.1
  • Prev. Close44.01
  • Day's Low46.85
  • 52 Wk Low 42.2
  • Turnover (lac)1.4
  • P/E30.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.81
  • EPS1.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.78
  • Div. Yield0
Eighty Jewellers Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

Eighty Jewellers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Eighty Jewellers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:06 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 26.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eighty Jewellers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

7.5

0.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.11

13.65

3.87

8.45

Net Worth

25.31

23.85

11.37

9.28

Minority Interest

Eighty Jewellers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eighty Jewellers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nikesh Bardia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Nitin Kumar Bardia

Non Executive Director

Ankita Bardia

Independent Director

Rishabh Jain

Independent Director

Pawan Bardia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rishika Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eighty Jewellers Ltd

Summary

Eighty Jewellers Limited was originally incorporated as Eighty Jewellers Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956, with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, on September 15, 2010. The Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Eighty Jewellers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh on October 29, 2021. Eighty jewellers is in Glittering Legacy with Anopchand Tilokchand Group. Embedded within the illustrious Anopchand Tilokchand Group, the Company holds the prestigious position of a master franchiser for Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Private Limited. Their expertise lies in trading exquisite jewellery, watches, and luxury items crafted from gold, silver, diamonds, and platinum, adorned with precious and semi-precious stones. Along with the Franchisee stores Eighty jewellers operate its own retail outlet.As a part of Anopchand Tilokchand Group in the Jewellery sector in and around Chhattisgarh, the Company is primarily involved in business of trading in various jewelleries, ornaments, watches and luxury articles made out of gold, silver, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semi-precious stones under the B2B model in the name Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers. The product portfolio includes rings, earrings, armlet, pendants, gajrahs, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles, watches, luxury items and other weddin
Company FAQs

What is the Eighty Jewellers Ltd share price today?

The Eighty Jewellers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eighty Jewellers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eighty Jewellers Ltd is ₹47.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eighty Jewellers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eighty Jewellers Ltd is 30.99 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eighty Jewellers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eighty Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eighty Jewellers Ltd is ₹42.2 and ₹64.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eighty Jewellers Ltd?

Eighty Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -0.07%, 1 Year at -10.40%, 6 Month at -4.82%, 3 Month at -18.35% and 1 Month at -2.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eighty Jewellers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eighty Jewellers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.47 %

