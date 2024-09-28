we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 31.08.2024, has inter alia considered the followings: 1.Approved Boards Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 along with annexure thereon; 2.The 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held physically on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12 Noon at registered office of the Company. 3.September 21, 2024 have been fixed as the cut-off date for determining the list of shareholders for eligibility to vote through remote e-voting and at venue of AGM and; 4.Approved the appointment of M/s. Anil Agrawal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 5.Approved the appointment of M/s. Anil Agrawal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizers for conducting the remote e-voting and voting process. Please find attached herewith outcome of Annual General Meeting held today i.e 28th September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Please find attached Voting Results for the AGM held on 28.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)